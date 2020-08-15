The Wabash Valley's three biggest high schools had their first girls golf meeting of the 2020 season Saturday afternoon at Rea Park and showed signs that they are all sectional contenders.
Northview finished third at the Terre Haute South Invitational, two shots ahead of the host Braves, while Terre Haute North lurked in sixth place as all three were comfortably in the top half of the 15-team field (which included four junior varsity contingents).
The Knights won that three-team mini-tourney with balance, led by an 85 by Brooklee Bussing. Sophie Boyll shot 79 for the Braves, the second-best individual score of the day, and Nikki Bonilla had an 83 to lead the Patriots.
Castle, a potential regional foe for the Knights, Braves and Patriots, didn't have to count a score higher than 84 in winning with a 318, 36 shots better than Jasper (which could also be a regional presence). Lydia Bauersfeld was individual medalist with a 72 for Castle.
"It was a long day in the hot sun for the girls, and their first 18-hole tournament of the year," said coach Josh Trout of Northview, "so it's something to build on.
"The greens were fast. I saw a lot of three-putts," Trout added. "Definitely a test of the short game."
Coach Brent Mier of North agreed with that latter statement.
"The [Patriot] girls didn't play bad," Mier said, "but we're still losing shots in the middle of the fairway. And we have to find a way to close the gap between our No. 2 [freshman Rylee Roscoe, who shot 92] and our No. 3 and No. 4."
"I'm really happy for Sophie," said coach Cara Stuckey of the Braves, "not only for scoring low but for being second individually in her own invitational.
"Northview is a solid team," continued Stuckey, looking forward to a dual match between the two teams back at Rea Park on Tuesday. "If we find a little more consistency, hopefully we'll give them a challenge."
Terre Haute South Invitational
Team scores — Castle Blue 318, Jasper Black 354, Northview 366, Terre Haute South Black 368, Vincennes Rivet 372, Terre Haute North Blue 384, South Knox 389, Bloomington North 402, Jasper Gold 408, Mooresville 411, Castle Yellow 413, Greencastle 417, Terre Haute South Red 433, Linton 468, Terre Haute North Red 495.
Northview — Kyia Fox 92, Karsyn Kikta 89, Brooklee Bussing 85, Audrea Jackman 100, Grace Mishler 124.
South Black — Sophie Boyll 79, Grace Kidwell 88, Abi English 98, Abi Haller 103, Paige Childress 109.
North Blue — Nikki Bonilla 83, Rylee Roscoe 92, Karson Hart 108, Paige Loughmiller 101, Celine Park 109.
Greencastle — Molly Ramey 87, Kadence Shaner 104, Allison Scott 107, Ryleigh Tuttle 122, Lilli Oliver 119.
South Red — Giana White 103, Ellie Anderson 110, Avery Kerr 107, Fin Sawyer 113.
Linton — Makenna O'Bryan 106, Laney Lannan 110, Savanna Neal 121, Gabbi Flath 131.
North Red — Emma Lubbehusen 114, Jetta Harmon 115, Lindsey Adams 123, Jordin Arney 143.
Next — Northview plays North Putnam on Monday at Twin Bridges and plays at Rea Park against South on Tuesday. North plays Owen Valley at Rolling Meadows on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.