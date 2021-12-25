Welcome back, Casey-Westfield High School. You were missed.
The Illinois schools didn’t play in the Classic this year, so the Warriors (and Marshall and Robinson) will make their return for the 2021 edition.
Here are five things to know about Casey going into the tournament.
5. Recent history — Because of COVID-19 guidelines for Illinois schools, some of the usual competitors were not allowed to enter the 2020 Wabash Valley Classic.
That included Casey.
When the Warriors did play in the annual boys basketball tournament before 2020, they never quite made it to the championship game.
But their coach, Tom Brannan, did when he was in charge at Marshall.
One year after losing to Terre Haute South 64-33 in the final game, Brannan’s 2008 Lions captured the Classic title by beating Terre Haute North 64-48 behind Taylor Duncan (21 points), Logan Eitel (19 points) and Logan’s brother Lucas Eitel (13 points). That boosted Marshall’s record to 12-0.
Casey did place Mitch Snyder on the all-tournament team that year.
Then there’s Brandon Wolfe of Casey. He won the inaugural Gary Fears Most Outstanding Player Award in 2013 and ended up as the Classic’s all-time leading scorer with 312 points over four years (2010-13).
4. All-time team history — According to the ihsa.org website, Casey started playing organized boys basketball during the 1925-26 season. For five consecutive seasons from 1996-97 through 2000-01, the Warriors put up at least 20 wins under the leadership of then-coach Randy Bishop. The first three of those five included regional titles.
Brannan took over the Casey program before the start of the 2016-17 campaign after compiling 460 victories over 23 seasons at Marshall. The Warriors took home a Class 1A regional championship with Brannan at the helm in 2020.
3. All-time individual history — The top five leading scorers in Casey history are David Collins with 1,977 points, D.J. Throneburg with 1,936, Wolfe with 1,876, Jeff Finke with 1,703 and Jay Hart with 1,574. Brannan also gave a special shoutout to Noah Livingston, who accumulated 1,456 points during a career that included many altered schedules caused by COVID.
2. This season — Leading scorers through mid-December were 6-foot-1 junior Jackson Parcel at 12.9 points per game, 5-10 sophomore Cole Gilbert at 9.4 ppg and 6-1 senior Reece Overbeck at 9.0 ppg.
“We’re young and inexperienced, learning on the go,” Brannan said. “We lost five senior starters from a team that finished [the 2020-21 season] ranked No. 2 in the AP poll for Illinois Class 1A.”
1. Tough losses — Casey has gone through several tough losses in the 2021-22 campaign so far.
The Warriors lost one-point decisions to Fairfield (57-56 on Dec. 18) and Neoga (42-41 on Dec. 14) and a four-point loss to Newton (46-42 on Nov. 27) at the Cumberland Tournament.
Casey has won one game by five points or less when they bested North Clay (49-46 on Dec. 3), also in the Cumberland Tournament.
