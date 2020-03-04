Casey started slow — scoring only 14 points in the first half — and couldn't pick up enough steam in losing to Effingham St. Anthony 48-39 in the Illinois Class 1A Casey Sectional for boys high school basketball Wednesday night.
Noah Livingston was Casey's lone double-figure scorer with 12 points.
The Warriors finished 24-8.
• • •
In Indiana boys high school basketball Wednesday:
Class 2A Southmont Sectional
• Panthers lose, Wolves win — At Crawfordsville, South Putnam knocked off Riverton Parke 67-57 and Parke Heritage outscored Cloverdale 63-51.
Parke Heritage (21-3) and South Putnam (6-18) will square off at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the sectional semifinal. At 6 that night, Cascade (8-14) will tangle with North Putnam (12-12).
Riverton Parke finished 11-13 and Cloverdale ended up 9-15.
