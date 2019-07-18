“Mojo comes and mojo goes.”
That’s the phrase manager Tim Hayes used recently to describe his Wayne Newton Post 346 American Legion baseball team, which begins regional play at home tonight.
Post 346 is the favorite in a field that also includes Sullivan Post 139, Clay County Post 2 and Clinton Post 140. The Terre Haute team has the pitching depth necessary for a three-day tournament — or at least maybe it does — and hasn’t lost to any of the other three teams.
But ...
“Last year we had to win two one-run games to win [the regional],” Hayes recalled earlier this week, “and there’s one thing I know: even though we’re a larger program, those other Wabash Valley teams come to play.”
The return of the mojo would certainly help, in other words.
Post 346 began the season by winning 14 of 15 and 16 of 18, the best start in Tim Hayes’ four years as manager.
It won its own tournament in late June that included a comeback for the ages in a game that could have kept it from the championship round.
“Early in the year, every time we got behind we found a way to win,” Hayes said.
Then the mojo went away. Post 346 is currently 18-7, having lost five of its last seven.
