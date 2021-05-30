Baseball sectionals will be decided at seven sites involving Wabash Valley teams Monday and five softball regional games highlight the high school schedule Tuesday.
The Class 3A Edgewood Sectional plays its championship game at noon, when Edgewood and Sullivan meet for the title for the second straight time. The Mustangs won in 2019 and reached the state championship game.
In six other tournaments involving local teams, semifinal contests will be played in the morning and early afternoon, with championship games later Monday night.
• Class 4A, at Plainfield — Two pitchers who threw shutouts in opening-round games on Wednesday could be matched at 10 a.m., when Terre Haute North faces the host Quakers. Cade Moore may get the call again as the Patriots try to stay alive, while Ian Scott — the son, incidentally, of former Patriot basketball star Livia Hester — could return to the mound after blanking Terre Haute South last week. Brownsburg and Avon are the other semifinalists.
• Class 3A, at North Montgomery — Northview is in the bye bracket with a pair of ace pitchers in seniors Gavin Morris and Dylan Zentko.
That's usually a recipe for success, and could be again, but the Knights have a tough afternoon game against Frankfort and a potential meeting with Lebanon, ranked second or third in the state most of the season, in a championship game.
Lebanon faces the host Chargers at 11 a.m., with the Knights and Hot Dogs in the second semifinal.
• Class 2A, at Southmont — Parke Heritage advanced with a win over South Putnam and faces the host Mounties, with Cloverdale and North Putnam opening Monday's festivities at 11.
• Class 2A, at Mitchell — Linton won with a weird walkoff run over South Knox and faces the host Yellow Jackets at 10 a.m.
The Miners would seem to have enough pitching, with Josh Pyne and sophomore Luke McDonald, to do some damage. North Knox and Eastern Greene play Monday's second semifinal.
• Class A, at Riverton Parke — The host Panthers are the on-paper favorites after being a top-10 team most of the season. They play Covington after Monday's opener between Faith Christian and North Vermillion.
• Class A, at White River Valley — Shakamak, another top-10 team all season, and Clay City both posted two-touchdown shutouts last week, the Lakers getting a combined no-hitter from Peyton Yeryar, Buddy Stone and Oscar Pegg.
The Eels lost a one-run game to Shakamak during the regular season, and those two teams play at 10 a.m. Bloomfield and North Central are in the second game, and the Cardinals have an ace of their own in Brett Sherrard that they may try to save for the championship game.
Softball
Five Valley teams remain in the state tournament and play single-game regionals on Tuesday.
• Class 3A — Northview plays Indianapolis Cathedral, which has no home field, at Brunette Park near the Little League Tournament complex.
Both teams have been receiving nearly an equal amount of votes in the state coach's poll, and the Knights have an ace pitcher in ISU-bound Lauren Sackett.
• Class 2A — Sullivan and South Vermillion could advance to the same semistate by winning Tuesday.
The 10th-ranked Golden Arrows have a night home game against Evansville Mater Dei, which is also getting votes and advanced through a rugged sectional at Forest Park.
Seventh-ranked South Vermillion plays on the road against a Speedway team they've seen in regional play before. The Sparkplugs are also getting votes in the poll.
• Class A — Seventh-ranked Clay City hosts unranked Bethesda Christian and unranked North Vermillion is home against unranked Sheridan.
Baseball sectionals
Class 4A, at Plainfield
Terre Haute North 2, Decatur Central 0; Plainfield 8, Terre Haute South 0
Monday — North vs. Plainfield, 10 a.m., followed by Brownsburg vs. Avon; championship 7 p.m.
Class 3A, at Owen Valley
West Vigo 9, Owen Valley 0; Edgewood 6, Indian Creek 2; Edgewood 6, West Vigo 1; Sullivan 19, Brown County 3
Monday — Championship, Noon
Class 3A, at North Montgomery
Lebanon 1, Crawfordsville 0; North Montgomery 6, South Vermillion 4
Monday — Lebanon vs. North Montgomery, 11 a.m., followed by Northview vs. Frankfort; championship 6:30 p.m.
Class 2A, at Southmont
Parke Heritage 11, South Putnam 5
Monday — Cloverdale vs. North Putnam, 11 a.m., followed by Parke Heritage vs. Southmont; championship 8 p.m.
Class 2A, at Mitchell
Linton 4, South Knox 3; Mitchell 12, Paoli 2
Monday — Linton vs. Mitchell, 10 a.m., followed by North Knox vs. Eastern Greene; championship 7 p.m.
Class A, at White River Valley
Clay City 14, Eminence 0; Shakamak 14, White River Valley 0
Monday — Clay City vs. Shakamak, 10 a.m., followed by North Central vs. Bloomfield; championship 6:30 p.m.
Class A, at Riverton Parke
Covington 13, Attica 8
Monday — Faith Christian vs. North Vermillion, 11 a.m., followed by Covington vs. Riverton Parke; championship 6 p.m.
Softball regionals
Tuesday
Class 3A — Northview vs. Indianapolis Cathedral at Brunette Park, 9802 Little League Drive, 6 p.m.
Class 2A — South Vermillion at Speedway, 6 p.m.; Evansville Mater Dei at Sullivan, 7:30 p.m.
Class A — Sheridan at North Vermillion, 6 p.m.; Bethesda Christian at Clay City, 7 p.m.
