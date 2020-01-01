No, Jesse Burdick and his Marshall, Ill., teammates did not capture the primary championship of the four-day First Financial Wabash Valley Classic boys high school basketball tournament that concluded Monday at Terre Haute North.
They won the consolation championship, beating Owen Valley 72-60 in their final game Monday afternoon.
Coach John Webber's Lions came to Terre Haute on Thursday with a 10-0 record, one of four previously undefeated teams in the tournament. They left 13-1, with their only blemish being a 55-52 setback dealt by Sullivan on the day after Christmas. The Golden Arrows eventually placed third in the Classic.
So was this a failure for the Marshall team?
Definitely not, insist Webber and the 6-foot-7, 200-pound Burdick.
"I think winning these last three games [over Indiana foes Parke Heritage, Edgewood and Owen Valley] made us get back on track and hopefully we won't lose another for the rest of the season," Burdick told the Tribune-Star afterward.
Webber thought the Classic's consolation bracket was as tough or tougher than a lot of holiday tournaments by themselves.
"I feel like the consolation bracket had very good teams," the Lions' coach assessed. "It could have been a tournament within itself. ... Our [opening bracket] was loaded."
Burdick, who topped the 1,000-point mark for his career during the Classic, and the Lions will return to the court Saturday at Monticello.
"We just want to have a good season, make a good run and win [the Little Illini] conference," said Burdick, a senior frontliner with a desire to play college basketball someday. "But we want to take one game at a time and hopefully win every game that's next after that."
For the Lions to accomplish the rest of their goals, they plan to lean heavily on Burdick.
"Jesse's played big for us all year," Webber emphasized. "I was just complimenting him the other day in the film room [that] his teammates really should recognize the step he took this year. It was coming last year. It took about half a season, then he started playing really well for us down the stretch.
"He's been such a great team guy. He's doing everything we need to win games."
Regardless of what happens in 2020, Burdick isn't likely to forget his experiences from the 2019 Wabash Valley Classic anytime soon.
"I'll remember that [topping the 1,000-point mark] and I'll remember winning those three games," said Burdick, who's averaging about 12 points and seven rebounds per contest this season. "It would have been nice to win that championship [Monday night], but three wins is better than losing another one and not being able to play the last day."
He describes the Wabash Valley Classic as "really competitive."
"I think playing in this tournament will get us ready for any team that we face later on down the road," Burdick mentioned.
Marshall is tied with Lawrenceville and Olney at 2-0 for the early lead in LIC action.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.