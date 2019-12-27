Jesse Burdick scored the 1,000th point of his Marshall High School basketball career with 4:34 left in Game 10 of the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic on Friday at Terre Haute North.
It was the 1,004th and 1,005th points that were the most important, though, coming with 51 seconds left and giving the Lions a hard-fought 61-60 win over Parke Heritage.
The win sends Marshall into today's consolation semifinal game at 1 p.m. against Edgewood. The loss means it's the Wolves who are the team that came into the tournament undefeated that will finish in the 10 a.m. game today against Robinson.
"It's unfortunate," coach Rich Schelsky of Parke Heritage said after the game. "It's unfortunate for all four teams [in the loaded quadrant that also included Sullivan and Northview]. Four of the best teams here, but that's just how the ping-pong ball bounces [in the blind draw that sets the Classic pairings]."
"I have a lot more gray hairs," said coach John Webber of Marshall, after surviving Friday's game on the heels of a three-point loss to Sullivan — the third of the teams in the quadrant that entered the tournament without a loss — a day earlier.
Marshall got out of the gate first Friday, taking an 8-2 lead as each team turned the all over four times in the first four minutes. Then Connor Davis and Christian Johnson led the Wolves on an 11-0 run for a 19-11 lead.
Parke Heritage built its lead to nine points early in the second quarter, until Marshall's Jadon Wallace took his turn being red-hot. Wallace had 10 points in the quarter, including back-to-back 3-pointers, and Ethan Harper's rebound basket put Marshall ahead 30-29 at halftime.
Then the teams stopped trading spurts and started trading punches. The lead changed hands four times in the third quarter — Daniel Tingley hit three free throws to put Marshall up 47-45 at its end — and four more times in the fourth.
The first two trades of the lead came in the first minute, a 3-pointer by Parke Heritage's Robbie Cheatham answered by a trey by Wallace. Marshall then stayed ahead for awhile but not by much.
A basket by Logan White cut the Wolves' deficit to 57-54 with a little over three minutes left, and two free throws by Johnson made it a one-point game. Burdick, on his way to an eight-point fourth quarter, got a rebound basket.
White was fouled with 1:31 left and made the first of two free throws, cutting the lead to 59-57. Parke Heritage's J.T. O'Brien, who made a huge impact in the game without taking a shot, got the offensive rebound and threw it to the 6-foot-4 Davis, who drained a 3-pointer to put the Wolves ahead.
Burdick got the ball inside but missed, his only missed shot of the fourth quarter, but kept the ball alive with a tipout. When he got the ball again, he drove the baseline for what proved to be the winning basket.
"I wasn't trying to force anything," Burdick said later. "I just took it to the hole."
"He made a big shot down the stretch," Webber added.
Parke Heritage's chance to take the lead was wiped out by a steal by Harper. Marshall missed a one-and-one with 10.3 seconds left, but the Wolves couldn't get a shot off at the other end.
"That's two straight games we've had the lead with under a minute to go and couldn't close the game out," Schelsky said.
Wallace led Marshall with 19 points, while Burdick had 16 points and 11 rebounds and Tingley scored 13.
Davis led all scorers with 20 points for the Wolves, while Johnson had 15 and White 13. O'Brien had six assists and three blocked shots.
"We've got some learning to do," Webber said. "We play hard . . . we've competed very well; we haven't executed great."
"This is a great opportunity to play against some very good teams," Schelsky said, "and that's what we're going to take away. We're finding more about ourselves in these games, because our goal is to win in March."
All in the family — While Burdick was happy enough to reach his milestone Friday, he acknowledged that he has a few more points to score to catch his older sister.
"She probably has about 1,500 points," he said of Demi Burdick, a former star who went from Marshall to play at Tennessee-Martin. "I live in her shadow."
MARSHALL (61) -- Burdick 6-10 4-4 16, Harper 3-3 1-3 7, Rees 2-6 0-0 4, Tingley 4-12 4-5 13, Wallace 6-15 2-3 19, Shaffner 0-2 1-2 1, Cook 0-1 1-2 1, Medsker 0-0 0-0 0, Ross 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 FG, 13-19 FT, 61 TP.
PARKE HERITAGE (60) -- Davis 7-11 5-9 20, White 6-12 1-2 13, O'Brien 0-0 0-0 0, Ferguson 1-6 0-0 2, C.Johnson 5-14 5-7 15, Cheatham 3-4 0-0 8, Petrillo 0-0 -0 0, Wood 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 23-48 FG, 11-19 FT, 60 TP.
Marshall=13=17=17=14=—=61
Parke Heritage=19=10=16=15=—=60
3-point shooting — Marshall 6-18 (Wallace 5-10, Tingley 1-4, Cook 0-1, Ross 0-3), PH 3-10 (Cheatham 2-3, Davis 1-2, C.Johnson 0-2, White 0-3). Total fouls — Marshall 15, PH 15. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — Marshall 15, PH 13. Rebounds — Marshall 38 (Burdick 11, Harper 6, Rees 5, Tingley 4, Cook 3, Wallace 2, Shaffner, Ross, Team 5), PH 32 (C.Johnson 8, Davis 7, O'Brien 4, White 3, Ferguson 3, Cheatham, Wood, Team 5). Assists — Marshall 10 (Tingley 3, Burdick 2, Harper 2, Wallace 2, Rees), PH 17 (O'Brien 6, Ferguson 4, White 3, Davis 2, C.Johnson, Cheatham). Steals — Marshall 5 (Burdick, Harper, Tingley, Wallace, Shaffner), PH 10 (Davis 3, White 2, Ferguson 2, C.Johnson 2, O'Brien). Blocks — Marshall 3 (Harper, Rees, Tingley), PH 6 (O'Brien 3, Davis 2, C.Johnson).
Next — Parke Heritage (8-2) plays Robinson at 10 a.m. today. Marshall (12-1) meets Edgewood at 1 p.m.
