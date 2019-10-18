Terre Haute South's opening drive of a Conference Indiana high school football game Friday night at Columbus North gave no indication at all about what was in store for the visiting Braves.
Caleb Stultz marched South quickly down the field through the air, picking up four first downs before finally faced with fourth-and-8 at the 13-yard line. Ashton Hayne tried a go-ahead field goal, but it was blocked by Stubby Jolley of the Bull Dogs.
And, although they didn't realize it at the time, the Braves were on their way to a 45-14 loss in their regular-season finale.
"We had a great opening drive and got the kick blocked," coach Tim Herrin said afterward, "and then we were flat.
"We had a three-hour bus trip, got stuck in traffic, and we didn't come out ready to play. We're going to take that [responsibility] as coaches: we didn't get [the Braves] ready to play, physically or mentally."
The host Bull Dogs drove 92 yards in eight plays after blocking the field goal attempt, Alejandro Giovani getting them out of a first-and-20 situation with a 35-yard pass reception, then bursting 22 yards for a touchdown.
After the Braves picked up a first down on their next drive, an interception returned to South's 11-yard line set up another touchdown. And the rest of the game came down to running the football — South couldn't, Columbus North could.
"We did not play well up front [offensively], and that's a credit to [the Bull Dogs]," Herrin said later. "We couldn't get any movement."
The Braves netted just 70 yards rushing for the game, all but seven after halftime. Columbus North, on the other hand, averaged more than seven yards per carry, with six different players running effectively.
"They were double-teaming us up front," Herrin said, "and we missed some tackles that we've been making all year."
Columbus added a third touchdown early in the second quarter, but the Braves responded with a drive of their own — 52 yards in nine plays, James Mallory making a huge catch for a 31-yard gain on a third-and-11 play, then getting the touchdown with an even better catch with 3:47 left before halftime.
South kept Columbus out of the end zone, but the Bull Dogs did get close enough for a field goal on the last play of the second quarter.
Giovani then scored on a beautifully executed screen pass in the third minute of the third quarter to make it 31-7. Twice South had fourth-and-short plays near midfield on its next two possessions, twice the Bull Dogs made the defensive play, and the home team scored — on second-and-22 and fourth-and-4 — after getting the ball back.
The last of those touchdowns made the score 45-7 and started the running clock. The Braves did score on the last play of the game on a fourth-down pass from Stultz to Owen Findley.
"Caleb played well," Herrin said, "and James Mallory, Cameron Rivera and some of our other receivers stepped up."
The Braves will take a couple of days off next week before preparing for their Nov. 1 sectional game against Indianapolis Cathedral at Indianapolis Tech.
Terre Haute South=0=7=0=7=—=14
Columbus North=14=10=14=7=—=45
CN — Alejandra Giovani 22 run (Carter Ward kick), 5:12 1st
CN — Blake Huffman 7 run (Ward kick), 1:37 1st
CN — Stubby Jolley 13 run (Ward kick), 8:14 2nd
THS — James Mallory 10 pass from Caleb Stultz (Ashton Hayne kick), 3:47 2nd
CN — Ward 37 field goal, 0:00 2nd
CN — Giovani 42 pass from Luke Hammons (Spencer Rivera kick), 9:45 3rd
CN — Royce Lofton 23 run (S.Rivera kick), 7:38 3rd
CN — Giovani 35 run (S.Rivera kick), 10:18 4th
THS — Owen Findley 4 pass from Stultz (Hayne kick), 0:10 4th
=THS=CN
First downs=13=19
Rushes-yards=32-70=35=254
Passing yards=157=95
Comp-Att-Int=12-24-1=4-6-0
Return yards=0=40
Punts-avg=1-32=0-0
Fumbles-lost=0-0=0-0
Penalties-yards=2-10=6-62
Individual statistics
Rushing — THS: Allen Haire 22-76, Cameron Rivera 2-8, Andrece Miller 1-2, Jacob Rutledge 5-minus 4, Stultz 2-minus 12. CN: Giovani 9-77, Lofton 6-61, Huffman 9-59, Jolley 4-28, Hammons 5-21, Hunter Huser 2-8.
Passing — THS: Stultz 12-24-1, 157 yards. CN: Hammons 4-6-0, 95.
Receiving — THS: C.Rivera 5-59, Mallory 3-42, Findley 3-37, Miller 1-19. CN: Giovani 4-95.
Next — Both teams are off next week and begin sectional play on the road Nov. 1: Terre Haute South (5-4, 2-3 Conference Indiana) at Indianapolis Cathedral and Columbus North (5-4, 3-2) at Franklin Central.
