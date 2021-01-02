Bull Dogs' bomber too much for South to handle

Entering this weekend, Columbus North's Blake Barker was averaging a healthy 21.7 points per game.
The 6-foot-1 senior guard started out cold from the floor Saturday afternoon, however, and Terre Haute South was able to stay close with the Class 4A No. 11-ranked Bull Dogs through the first two quarters inside their William L. Stearman Athletic Complex.
Then Barker got hot, bombing in four 3-pointers in the second half, and it was over . . . to the tune of 73-54 in favor of Columbus North. It was the 2020-21 Conference Indiana opener for both boys high school basketball teams.
Barker finished with 20 points and six treys, while teammates Reese Harmon and Jakub Trusina added 18 and 10 points respectively. Brylan Apholone paced the Braves with 18 points and Amariyae Wilson contributed 14.
South actually jumped ahead 6-0 after an Apholone fielder, a Cortez Hanes free throw and an Apholone 3-point goal. Meanwhile, the host squad went zero for its five attempts from beyond the long-range arc, triggering an early timeout.
When play resumed, the Bull Dogs tallied the next seven points — including Barker's first 3 — to catapult ahead 7-6. A basket by Reese Harmon gave Columbus North an 11-10 advantage heading into the second quarter.
The score was tied at 14-14, then South trailed 18-16 before the Bull Dogs went on a 10-2 run to lead 28-18. A looong 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer by South sub Amari Richardson — after he intercepted a Columbus North pass near midcourt — made the score 28-21.
But the home team accumulated the first seven points of the second half — fielders by Harmon and Trusina sandwiched around another 3 from the right corner by Barker — to boost its margin to 14 at 35-21.
Columbus North's lead grew to 44-29 and 46-31 before the end of the third period. To the Braves' credit, they knocked in five 3-pointers — two by Apholone — in the final eight minutes to keep the final score respectable.
"They're a very good team," South coach Maynard Lewis said of the Bull Dogs. "They're ranked in the state and certainly they're led by Barker, who we had in foul trouble [getting his fourth in the third quarter]. . . . But we didn't take advantage of it."
Lewis was pleased that his players tried hard enough in the fourth frame to connect for five late 3s, but not as pleased as he would have been with a CI victory.
"Our goal is to get better," he told the Tribune-Star. "The season is not ending today. It's a long season. Yeah, we're in the second half [of the season]. We've just got to get better."
After ending up 1-2 in the Wabash Valley Classic on Monday and playing a tough opponent on the road Saturday, the Braves will get six full days off from game action before next Saturday's home matchup against Evansville Reitz.
"We've got some talent on this squad and we're just looking forward to putting it all together," Lewis reminded any doubters. "And I think once we can play a full 32-minute game [well], I think we'll be able to compete more often."
