The 2021 McMillan Awards were presented in separate ceremonies Friday, with Terry Dischinger's name coming up in connection with both winners — Torie Buchanan of West Vigo and James Mallory of Terre Haute South.
Buchanan, the Vikings' soccer and wrestling star and former softball player, was chosen as a junior, perhaps giving her an opportunity to join the pantheon of Vigo County immortals to win the award more than once. Dischinger, selected by a panel chosen by the Tribune-Star more than 20 years ago as the best Vigo County high school athlete in the 20th century, was the first of those.
Mallory, the Braves' all-state wide receiver and a sprinter on the track team, has his speech prepared for Sunday's graduation ceremony; he's the South valedictorian, apparently the first to combine those two distinctions since Dischinger's second McMillan Award and his graduation in 1958.
Both athletes have a lot to live up to, in other words — and seem prepared to do that.
Mallory, whose award was given as the climax of South's senior awards day presentations Friday morning, told members of the press that he strives to be "the best version of myself that I can be, on and off the field."
Mission accomplished, his football coach said.
"I'm happy for James and his family," said Tim Herrin. "He's a talented athlete that works hard, on and off the field.
"I'm looking forward to watching him grow while he's at Indiana State [where he'll play for his father, Curt Mallory]. He's going to do a lot of good things for Terre Haute and ISU."
Mallory won the Humphrey Award as the county's best football player in the fall, was a first-team all-state selection in Class 5A by the Indiana Football Coaches Association and is a two-time first-team member of the Conference Indiana all-conference team and the Wabash Valley Football Coaches Association's all-Wabash Valley team.
As a senior, he caught 44 passes for 677 yards and five touchdowns and added a sixth touchdown on a kick return.
Although he's not a native of Vigo County, Mallory indicated Friday that he was well aware of the award, particularly after teammate Jason Swarens won it a year ago.
"I'm psyched up right now," he said with a smile. "A lot of hard work went into this, and a lot of great people have been involved.
"I'm glad to represent my school is such a great manner."
Because Buchanan is not a senior, some subterfuge was involved as West Vigo principal Ryan Easton and athletic director Kenny Pearson assembled her family and her teammates in both sports in the school library before she was brought in.
"Not gonna lie," she said a few moments later. "I thought I was in trouble."
Most of the other people in the room weren't sure why they were there either, but the announcement of the award was greeted with enthusiasm. Pictures of Buchanan with various groups of them were being taken well after the presentation.
Buchanan had been aware of the award too, because Annalyse Dooley — her teammate in all three sports — was the 2020 winner. But she wasn't expecting it as a junior.
"It's very special, and an honor for sure," she said after becoming the first Viking to be chosen as an 11th-grader.
"In my eyes, she's the best female athlete in the county right now," Viking wrestling coach Scott Rohrbach. "A prodigy. She's been with me since she was a baby."
Richie Buchanan had also wrestled for Rohrbach, and indeed his daughter — and Dooley — were wrestlers as soon as (or before) they started school.
"Two for two," Rohrbach said. "Two of the girls that started the trend for female athletes [wrestling] are McMillan winners."
Buchanan also earned all-Western Indiana Conference honors in soccer in the fall, her third season as a regular.
"Torie is a strong leader for our team, always holding everyone accountable," soccer coach Alicia Lanham said. "She is always the first person at practice and the last to leave. She is always asking what can be done to better herself or to better the team."
Like Dooley, Buchanan also gets most of her winter wrestling competition as a member of the West Vigo boys team. She's won nearly 70% of her matches against boys and became the first girl from Vigo County to reach the semistate earlier this year. The boys state finals is one of her goals.
But against other girls, Buchanan is unbeaten in three seasons against other Indiana competitors, a three-time state champion. Other girls in the state have been known to change weight classes to avoid her.
And she doesn't play softball anymore, even though she was a varsity starter as a freshman before the 2020 season was wiped out. This spring? Instead of softball she was in Texas twice, first as the youngest competitor in a tournament to qualify for U.S. Olympic Trials, then in a tournament to qualify for World Team Trials. She'll compete in a national tournament in Fargo, N.D., in July.
The McMillan Award was first presented in 1938 in memory of LaVerne K. McMillan, wife of Vernon R. McMillan. McMillan, the founder of McMillan Sports, began the award to honor his late wife and the name of both McMillans was added later.
Female athletes were first honored in 1982, and in 1986 the award was amended to include the best athlete from each gender. The criteria includes athletic attitude, ability and potential for future success in athletes and life.
