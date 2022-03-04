TTE.
As the Class 4A Terre Haute North Sectional heads into its final day Saturday, the abbreviation of one of Patriot coach Todd Woelfle’s favorite expressions — total team effort — continues to be the story after the host team knocked off Brownsburg 51-42 in the first semifinal game Friday night.
North wouldn’t have passed an eye test Friday against the Bulldogs, who were quick and long and way, way taller than the Patriots. The shooting statistics were evidence of those things, as North was just 3 for 11 from 2-point range while trying to get shots through arms that were often far, far above the rim.
But there’s more than one way to skin a cat, or win a basketball game. North shot 48% from 3-point range, made most of its free throws (even though two of its most reliable shooters missed four times in the fourth quarter) and rebounded surprisingly well. Ethan Scott and Jaden Wayt were magnificent in splitting the post position, combining for eight rebounds — one more than Brownsburg’s frightening 6-foot-9 Shon Tupuola — and Scott shared game-high scoring honors with 14 points, including 2-for-2 3-point shooting.
Scott is 6-2 and Wayt 6-3, by the way. TTE.
“I thought the kids followed the game plan well,” Woelfle said after the game.
“We hit some adversity, but we handled that. And even when we were not playing well offensively, we hung in there defensively.”
Brownsburg took a 7-2 lead in the first half of the first quarter.
Then the Patriots clamped down defensively and controlled the tempo offensively. Scott’s first 3-pointer made it 7-5, and Mark Hankins hit another that gave the home team an 8-7 lead after the first period.
Switching defenses and using its quickness and especially its length to disrupt things, Brownsburg surged again at the start of the second quarter and had a 16-11 lead — but then the foot seemed to leave the gas pedal again.
Hankins hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to two, and after a driving layup by Brownsburg’s Elhadj Diallo made it 18-14, Scott hit his second trey. Bryson Carpenter got a steal in the waning seconds of the half, and Alex Ross beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer. Even if they appeared at times to be hanging by a thread, the Patriots led 20-18 at intermission.
North actually surged first in the third quarter, but the Bulldogs scored five straight to take a 25-24 lead. Isaac Ross erased what turned out to be North’s last deficit with a 3-pointer; after two tying free throws, Carpenter and Isaac Ross again nailed 3-pointers for a six-point Patriot lead at the third stop.
Brownsburg’s last charge came early in the fourth quarter, when Tupuola stole the ball and hammered a two-hand dunk and Diallo followed with his own steal and drive to the other end to cut the lead to 34-33. Scott picked up his fourth foul with 4:59 left to further enervate the North fans.
But the Bulldogs missed the front end of a one-and-one that could have given them the lead, and the Patriots made them pay. A 3-pointer by Alex Ross stopped the momentum, Scott scored inside, Alex Ross tripled again and Damon Sturm hit two free throws. That 10-0 run made it 44-33, and a trio of 3-pointers by the desperate visitors wasn’t enough.
“These kids have been resilient all year,” Woelfle said, “and they were tonight against a good Brownsburg team.”
“We knew [the Bulldogs] were going to be really physical and tough, and we had to match that,” Hankins said after the game. “We had guys step up and play to their strengths and play as hard as they possibly could.”
Scott’s 14 points were complemented by 12 from Hankins and 11 from Alex Ross. Carpenter had six assists and two significant steals.
Diallo scored 14 for Brownsburg, but was the Bulldogs’ only double-figure scorer.
North plays Avon on Saturday, after the Orioles avenged a regular-season loss to Plainfield in Friday’s second game.
“We’ve got more work to do,” Hankins said.
