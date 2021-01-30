Brownsburg loss wraps up winless month for Terre Haute South

If there was a consolation for Maynard Lewis on Saturday afternoon, it was that January is almost over.
Terre Haute South's high school basketball team had suffered its sixth straight loss — 77-39 at Brownsburg — to close out a month that included a trip to Columbus North, a home game against unbeaten Evansville Reitz, a disappointing showing at Terre Haute North, a visit from unbeaten Evansville Bosse and finally Friday and Saturday, when the Braves lost to traditional power Bloomington South and then visited the talented Bulldogs.
"Certainly it's been a tough month," its coach said after Saturday's game. "We play one of the toughest schedules in the area, and we took some lumps."
Brownsburg, one of the few schools in Indiana with an even tougher slate than the Braves, can relate. But on Saturday, the Bulldogs were too busy taking advantage of an unranked opponent to worry about empathy.
Saturday's last 15 minutes were better than its first 17 from a South perspective, but that's not saying much after the Braves fell behind 28-3 and 34-6.
"Brownsburg showed how good they are," Lewis said. "It was a good eye-opener."
After a postgame session with his team that was quiet but lengthier than usual, Lewis explained, "I told the kids we have to have higher standards, and know that the teams in the Indianapolis area have kids who are as quick as us and kids who jumper higher than us. It's about preparation. We need to ask ourselves, 'Are we watching enough film? Are we hitting the weight room hard? Are we practicing hard?' "
South was behind 6-0 Saturday before even getting a shot off, as the Bulldogs stole the ball three times for baskets in a little over two minutes. After the Braves stopped making turnovers, their 4-for-26 field goal shooting in the first half made any semblance of a comeback impossible.
The second half, with the exception of a 10-0 Brownsburg run that included the 1,000th point in the career of Pierce Thomas, was a little more even, but the Bulldogs played 13 different players — 12 before halftime — and Lewis also had 13 different Braves get playing time.
"The second half we had more energy," Lewis said. "Pierce is an incredible player, and it's been fun to see his career."
Thomas, arguably the best athlete in the state, had 21 points and seven rebounds despite playing very little in the second quarter and not at all in the fourth. Quentin Bragg scored 13 for Brownsburg and Tyray Lackey had a game-high 10 rebounds.
South's leading scorer was sophomore Amari Richardson, who hit three 3-pointers for nine points. Brayden Turner scored eight, Amariyae Wilson seven and Cortez Hanes had a team-high eight rebounds.
