Brownsburg ends South’s boys season

Friday night’s boys basketball tilt between Terre Haute South and Brownsburg was a measuring-stick game for the Braves.
South lost to the Bulldogs by 38 a little over a month ago and its IHSAA sectional semifinal game was a chance to see how far it had come.
According to South coach Maynard Lewis, the Braves made some progress, but there won’t be anything more to build off of as they saw their season snuffed out by the Bulldogs for the second year in a row, 67-41.
For almost three quarters, the Braves continued to hang around and keep Brownsburg within striking distance. Down seven points at the break, South pulled within five with less than three minutes in the third, forcing a Bulldog timeout and giving itself something to feel good about.
Then the Bulldogs went on an 11-0 run in the final two minutes, pulling away to a 44-27 lead and never looking back.
Brownsburg’s superior athleticism and length just broke South late according to Lewis.
“You can’t teach height and you can’t teach wingspan,” Lewis said, “and that’ll kind of wear you down.
“It wasn’t one our better time periods, but our guys didn’t give up. They didn’t quit playing and that’s all we can ask of them.”
The Braves couldn’t miss to start the game, not finding their first miss from the floor until the 3:21 mark of the second quarter.
South not only out-shot and out-rebounded the Bulldogs in the first half, it also held a five-point lead in the first quarter.
It was the kind of start Lewis was hoping for from his team that had been — in his words — on an upward trend since the two teams last met in late January.
“We had a good gameplan going in and the kids bought in and played hard,” Lewis said. “It shows the high-character of our kids, their willingness to listen to coaching and their fight to never give up.”
Despite all of those positives at the start, they were all for naught due to one, crucial negative.
Turnovers.
The Braves tallied 11 first-half turnovers to Brownsburg’s zero and all but two of them led to easy Bulldog layups at the other end.
Brownsburg’s length wreaked havoc on South’s passing lanes, making it difficult to push anything inside and forcing them to swing it around the perimeter.
That’s where Brownsburg took advantage. Every time the ball came to a corner, the Bulldogs would trap South, deny a passing lane, scoop up the ball and take it down to the other end.
Lewis recognized that his kids were struggling, but he went back to Brownsburg’s length as the reason they coughed up the ball so much.
“None of our guys went out there saying they were going to turn the ball over, they fought hard,” Lewis said. “Sometimes the talent level just takes over and that was just evident tonight.”
Lewis praised his senior class for leading the charge against a stronger team in their final game of the season. In a less-than-normal year, he says their courage and drive is what kept the team together and fighting when it would have been easier to roll over.
South loses five seniors, three of them starters, including Friday’s leading scorer Brylan Apholone, who led all scorers with 15 points.
