Lafayette Jeff didn't prove to be the confidence-builder Terre Haute North wanted in high school basketball Friday night.
Although the Patriots stayed with their visitors for a half on Senior Night, the Bronchos shot 79% from the field in the second half and held North to a four-point third quarter, eventually leaving town with a 61-39 victory in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Colin Frank, the 6-foot-5 Patriot senior who broke his arm in Saturday's win over Evansville Harrison, made a Senior Night start and, with the consent of Broncho coach Mark Barnhizer, controlled the opening tip. Mark Hankins rolled the ball out of bounds so Frank could be replaced.
With 6-6 Jeff seniors Javan Buchanan and Eddie Reese soon to combine for 40 points and 20-for-24 shooting from 2-point range, coach Todd Woelfle and the Patriots no doubt wished Frank could have stayed longer.
For two quarters, however, the Patriots looked like they were capable of making the adjustment. Three-point plays by Ethan Scott and Damon Sturm to end the first quarter had the home team ahead 13-11 and there were three ties and six lead changes in the first half. Two free throws by Scott gave North its last lead at 21-19, but the visitors were ahead just 27-25 at intermission.
"The first half was pretty good, and we were in good position," Woelfle said after the game. "We were able to mix our defenses enough to keep [the Bronchos] in striking distance."
The second half, however, was disastrous. The Patriots got just one field goal and two technical-foul free throws in the first 13 minutes, allowing the visitors to take a 52-29 lead.
"In the second half we turned the ball over, and there's no defense against live-ball turnovers," Woelfle said. Defensively, the visitors were "big, long and physical, and obviously we had a difficult time scoring.
"The game was very physical," Woelfle continued, "and we didn't handle that well. And, [the Bronchos are] good."
Hankins led North with 12 points, but he didn't have a second-half field goal. Next on the list with five points each were Sturm, Scott, Bryce Maxwell and the Ross twins.
Buchanan had 26 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks for the visitors, while Reese came off the bench for 18 points.
The Patriots host their own sectional next week, but don't have much practice time to prepare for their 6 p.m. opener on Tuesday.
"Hopefully this game prepares us for the teams we're going to see in the sectional," Woelfle said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.