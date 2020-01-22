It would be accurate to say that the high school wrestling between Terre Haute North and host Terre Haute South on Wednesday night was closer than the final match score would make it appear.
But when that final score is 58-6 — the Braves retaining The Hammer for their win — that’s not much consolation.
“That’s what happened at [Saturday’s Conference Indiana meet],” coach Beau Pingleton of the Patriots said after Wednesday’s competition, referring to the number of close matches that went South’s way. “We were hoping to flip the script in some of those, but it just didn’t happen.”
North actually won two of the first three matches. The 285-pounders wrestled first and Nick Milner won for the Patriots, and South had an injury at 113 that opened the door for a victory for Collier Schell of the Patriots.
Which made the match between those two weights kind of important.
South’s 106-pounder Austin Woolston and North’s Nathan Roberts had nearly identical records, but Woolston repeated his Conference Indiana win a few days earlier, pinning Roberts for good measure. So although North had won more matches, the score was tied 6-6.
“I faced [Roberts] before at conference, so I knew what I had to do was keep the pressure on him,” said Woolston, one of eight South seniors honored before the match.
“Being one of the first people to have a match, whether you win or lose it sets a tone.”
“That was a momentum changer,” coach Gabe Cook of the Braves agreed. “The kid [Woolston] wrestled is a scrappy little guy.”
As the score indicates, the Patriots didn’t win any more matches — which isn’t the same as saying they didn’t have chances.
In the 132-pound match between two tough, experienced veterans, South senior Gabe Recknor built an early 6-2 lead on North senior Ty Crews, but Crews got a reversal late in the second period to cut the lead to two points.
A stalling point awarded to Crews — who was in the top position — in the third period made it 6-5, and it was still that way when the wrestlers worked their way out of bounds to set up a restart with 4.7 seconds left. Pingleton told Crews to give up the escape point to set up a possible takedown and the strategy worked — not only for the tying takedown, but nearly in back points for Crews after the final buzzer.
Momentum meant nothing, however. Seven seconds into the one-minute, first-takedown-wins overtime, Recknor got behind Crews with a slick counter move and the match was over.
“We need to keep scoring points for six minutes,” Cook said afterward. “We’ve lost four or five matches [during the season] in the last five seconds.”
Two matches later, at 145, Gabe Recknor’s younger brother Nate found himself trailing North’s Nicolas Sconce 4-0 early in the second period after two Sconce takedowns. An escape and a takedown of his own brought Nate Recknor within 4-3, and he was wrestling in the top position as the third period began.
With Recknor working hard for back points, Sconce appeared to have rolled his way into a reversal, maybe even pinning position — except that Recknor was able to keep the roll going and wound up in pinning position himself, getting three back points and a 6-4 win.
“We had the opportunity to make it a close match, but we just came up short,” Pingleton said later. “Experience has a lot to do with that.”
A pair of South freshmen also came up with wins that may have been surprising. A.J. Sauer filled in at 126 and got a first-period pin, and Alex Rose’s position in the lineup was juggled for strategic reasons and he came up with a win that made the decision look good.
“A.J. is our backup at three different weight classes,” Cook said later. “Alex is a good little wrestler who’s gotten second in a lot of tournaments this year.”
Neither team has a varsity dual match left. The sectional is Feb. 1 at Bloomington North.
