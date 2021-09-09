Terre Haute South picked up a much needed boys high school tennis win Thursday evening and, to make that news even sweeter, denied Terre Haute North the same.
The Braves won the traditional battle for the Racket Trophy by a 5-0 score, losing the first set at No. 1 doubles — arguably South’s strongest spot in the lineup — but winning every other set.
“Very nice,” South coach Ethan Caldwell said when the match was clinched on South’s home court.
“There was a lot of pressure [because of past successes by the Braves] so it was nice to come away with a win today.”
“Inexperience was big for us,” said North coach Matt Wilson. “We had a lot of young guys who were playing in their first North-South match.”
Neither team is loaded with experience. South’s No. 1 doubles team of seniors Walker Forsythe and Jonathon Stadler is a pair of seasoned veterans, and North’s Mark Hankins — playing across the net from them — has played quite a bit.
But the other three seniors in North’s lineup were relatively new (to go with three sophomore starters) and the Braves started two other inexperienced seniors at No. 2 doubles to go with a freshman and two sophomores in singles.
“Our No. 1 [sophomore Raghav Bakshi] didn’t play last year because of COVID,” Caldwell said. “All the singles players have a lot of potential and room to grow.”
Bakshi and North’s Mason Lubbehusen had a close battle in the first set, but Bakshi won its last three games and then took a 6-2 second set to finish the match.
Hankins and Reece Bradley won their first set against Forsythe and Stadler, but the South duo won the last two sets by a combined 12-4 score.
And the other three spots had clinched the match for the Braves before those two positions had finished. Freshman Vaishant Mannepalli was a quick winner at No. 3 singles, Connor Hatch had a quick first set and prevailed at No. 2 singles, and the team of Carter Ellis and Andrew Swaby survived a close first set but pulled away in a quick second one.
“We gave good effort,” Wilson said. “Our one doubles and one singles played well.”
“Our goal is still to succeed in postseason,” Caldwell said, acknowledging that the strategy is for Forsythe and Stadler to parlay their experience into a run in the individual tournament if the Braves are eventually sidelined. And the coach is philosophical about how his team’s season has gone so far.
“The best way to get better is to learn from losses,” Caldwell said.
Terre Haute South 5, Terre Haute North 0
Singles — Raghav Bakshi (THS) def. Mason Lubbehusen 7-5, 6-2; Connor Hatch (THS) def. Connor Bishop 6-1, 6-3; Vaishant Mannepalli (THS) def. Gabe Dunbar 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Walker Forsythe-Jonathon Stadler (THS) def. Reece Bradley-Mark Hankins 3-6, 6-3, 6-1; Carter Ellis-Andrew Swaby (THS) def. John Lee-Clayton Stultz 6-4, 6-1.
Next — Both Terre Haute South (3-9, 1-3 Conference Indiana) and Terre Haute North (2-7, 0-4) host their invitational tournaments on Saturday, the Braves beginning their three matches at 9 a.m. and the Patriots starting their three — including a conference match against Southport — at 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.