Northview’s Knights were so glad to actually play a high school baseball game Friday night that they played two, losing 5-1 in a rainy first game, then going well into the night against visiting Terre Haute South before falling 6-4 in the second contest.
Three of the Knights’ first five games had been lost to the weather, while the visiting Braves had already played seven contests.
And those statistics may have been a factor — although just a minor factor — in the first game, Northview coach Craig Trout indicated.
“We’ve only played two games,” he said between games, “but we’re still making too many mistakes.”
South, on the other hand, had its best arms available for Friday’s doubleheader, with Jackson McFarland and Ty Stultz combining for a five-hitter, and McFarland also gave himself plenty of help at bat.
The Braves took the lead in the top of the first when Brady Wilson singled and came home on a double by McFarland.
In the top of the third, Wilson walked and McFarland followed with a triple, starting a three-run inning that put the Braves up 4-0.
Hunter Johnson singled in the bottom of the third for Northview and came home on a double by Peyton Lear, but Lear was thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a triple, and Northview’s last threat was over.
South added an insurance run in the top of the sixth when Levi Weidenbenner reached second base on a fielder’s choice while his twin brother was caught in a rundown between second and third, and Levi scored on a Northview error.
South played errorless baseball in winning for the seventh time this season.
“Great pitching, great defense,” coach Kyle Kraemer summarized after the first game.
“In high school baseball, if you do two out of the three things [Kraemer didn’t praise South’s hitting] you’ve got a chance to be in every game,” Kraemer added.
“We had a lot of guys caught looking [at third strikes], errors and mental mistakes,” Trout said, “and I was disappointed in our baserunning. Overall right now it’s a mental thing, and we have to change that.”
One bright spot for Northview, Trout pointed out, was starting pitcher Coy Edwards. Some work in practice with former Northview pitcher Luke Lancaster, now a volunteer assistant coach, paid dividends.
“I thought Coy was fantastic,” Trout said. “He changed his arm slot in a week, and he had much better movement. If we make a couple of plays for him, he doesn’t near 100 pitches [which caused him to be lifted in the sixth inning].”
The second game was going Northview’s way for awhile, with two-out singles by Edwards, Landon Carr and Lear driving in runs in the bottom of the second inning to cap a rally started with a leadoff single by Devon Barnhart and a one-out walk to Keegan Allender.
But the top of the third inning was a disaster for the home team. Three Northview pitchers recorded one out each as the Braves scored all six of their runs.
An infield hit by Wilson and walks to Levi Weidenbenner and McFarland loaded the bases with one out, and Wilson scored on a passed ball. A failed fielder’s choice allowed the second run to score, Ross Olsen getting an RBI, and Blaze Schultz put South ahead with a two-run single. Then came three more walks, a hit batter, three more passed balls and a wild pitch.
South left the bases loaded in that inning, however, and stranded three runners again in the fourth. Northview scored an unearned in the bottom of the fourth, but neither team scored after that.
First game
Terre Haute South=103=001=0=—=5=6=0
Northview=001=000=0=—=1=5=3
McFarland, Stultz (5) and Olsen; Edwards, Jones (6) and Barnhart. W — McFarland. L — Edwards. Sv — Stultz.
Highlights — For South, Jackson McFarland was the winning pitcher and was 3 for 3 with a double, triple and two RBI. Ty Stultz pitched three innings for the save and had a hit, and Brady Wilson and James Riddle also had hits. For Northview, Peyton Lear, Landon Carr and Cam Green had doubles and Devon Barnhart and Hunter Johnson had singles.
Next — After winning the second game 6-4, Terre Haute South is 8-1 and hosts Bloomington South on Tuesday. Northview, 1-3, plays Tuesday at Owen Valley.
