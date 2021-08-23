Two of the Wabash Valley's best high school volleyball teams, and arguably its two best players, squared off at Linton on Monday, with visiting Terre Haute South and Courtney Jones downing the host Miners and Gentry Warrick in three straight sets.
The two 6-foot-1 Division I recruits had 13 kills each, Jones (Lipscomb) getting the 1,000th of her career early in the second set. "It was nice to see Gentry [a Miami of Ohio recruit]," Jones said after the match. "We're travel [volleyball] teammates and she's a great player."
South had beaten the Miners in preseason scrimmage action, Jones said, so the Braves came in confident. That showed in the first and third sets, but it was the second set that could have turned the match around had the Miners been able to hold a lead.
The first set was even — and thrilling — early, but South pulled away from a 10-10 tie with five straight points: a four-point service run by Claire Burbrink and three straight kills (996, 997 and 998 unofficially) for Jones. Linton was still hanging in there at 19-15, but the Braves ended the set with a 6-1 run.
The Miners took a 10-7 lead in the second set on a kill by Sophie Hale, a tip by Kylie Cooksey and blocks by Audrey Warrick and Neely Brown. The Miners increased their lead to 16-11 when South made three straight errors, but then the Braves came creeping back.
South got within a point twice, then tied the score at 19 on a kill by Lilly Merk and a Miner attack that sailed long. A kill by Jaylee Hayes put Linton back on top, but the Miners committed another error and Jones got a kill from the back row. Hale tied the score at 21, South scored twice and Linton matched that on kills by Hayes and Gentry Warrick. But then a Linton serve went wide, and South's Mia Loyd — who had her 1,000th career assist during play Saturday at the Plainfield Tournament — served an ace to win the set.
"The end of the second set up the third set," Linton coach Scott Vanderkolk said after the match. "Anytime you can't finish [a set] out, it makes it hard to keep momentum."
"The second [set] was struggle," Jones agreed. "I'm glad we were able to come out [with the set victory]."
As Vanderkolk indicated, the third set was anticlimactic. South took a quick 6-2 lead, although the Miners came back to tie the score 9-9. Linton never got the lead down the stretch, and South scored the last five points to wrap up the match.
"They put up a good fight," Jones said of the Miners. "They've got a really great team."
"[The Miners] gave us a really good game," said coach Libbi Fougerousse of the Braves. "Linton is going to have a great season. They have great offensive weapons . . . but we came out tonight and proved ourselves."
Fougerousse, of course, is a Linton graduate: her mother Jill was her volleyball coach, her father Matt was the Linton baseball coach and her brother Kip is now a baseball player at Indiana University after starring in both baseball and basketball for the Miners. Libbi has also coached many of the current Miners in summer leagues, and had a crowd of well-wishers after the match.
"It's great to be back in the gym where I played four years for my momma," she said. "I'm glad we came here and did business."
Both teams have big games on Tuesday too. The Braves host Conference Indiana rival Bloomington North and the Miners — with one of the more colorful volleyball cheering sections in the Valley — will host Loogootee on Tuesday and face Barr-Reeve on Thursday.
Terre Haute South=25=25=25
Linton=16=23=15
Highlights — For South, Mia Loyd had 27 assists, a block, 8 points and 4 aces; Courtney Jones 13 kills, 2 digs, a block, 9 points and an ace; Emma Hopper 15 digs, 7 points and 2 aces; Lilly Merk 8 kills, 5 blocks, a dig and 3 points; Gabby Pineda 2 digs, an assist, 8 points and an ace; Reagan Ealy 7 kills, 3 digs and a block; Claire Burbrink 2 digs and 6 points; Payton Roberts 3 blocks; and Kaylee McDonald a kill and a dig.
For Linton, Kylie Cooksey had 17 assists, a kill, 7 points and an ace; Audrey Warrick 15 assists, a block and 5 points; Gentry Warrick 13 kills, a block, an assist and a point; Sophie Hale 10 kills, 3 points and 2 aces; Jaylee Hayes 8 kills, a block, an assist, 2 points and an ace; Neely Brown 2 blocks and a kill; Lillie Oliver 2 kills; and Ally Brownfield 2 points.
Next — Both teams have home matches Tuesday, South (5-1) against Bloomington North and Linton (2-1) against Loogootee.
