Will Staal — who is feeling a lot better now, thank you — said Friday night, after his Terre Haute South team defeated visiting Terre Haute North 57-50 in Conference Indiana girls high school basketball, that "once we get in rhythm, it doesn't matter who has [the ball]."
True as that might be, in the middle two quarters Friday it was Zayda Hatfield who had it quite a bit, and Hatfield's performance — 28 points, 11 rebounds, three steals, three blocked shots and two assists — was a big key to South's win (and to North's loss).
The Patriots didn't trail in the first 15 minutes of the game, and ran their stuff for layups several times in doing so.
But Hatfield, despite missing eight of her first nine shots from the field, was lurking. And when she nailed a 3-pointer midway through the second quarter the flame ignited.
The junior guard had 13 second-quarter points, including the last nine that turned the game around from 22-15 Patriots to 24-22 Braves at halftime.
And the Patriots' psyche was disturbed as well.
"We pushed the panic button," coach Mike Allen of the Patriots explained later. "We talked about it being a game of runs . . . but we stopped doing what we did to get the lead in the first place."
"That gave our team energy and momentum to get going," Hatfield said of her second-quarter explosion — and just to emphasize the point, she also hit her first four second-half shots for nine more points.
A 3-pointer, a drive through traffic, a loose-ball rebound and another drive by Hatfield extended South's lead to 35-29. A Shaelynn Bell 3-pointer cut that lead in half, but then the rest of the Braves got involved and scored the next seven for a 42-32 lead.
North, also in serious foul trouble by this time, battled back to within 44-39 early in the fourth quarter. But then Kiersten Padgett got free for a basket and Hatfield came out of two scrums with two free throws, then a basket, to put the home team ahead 48-39 and 50-41. North got within six twice, but no closer.
"Games like that will make you feel good," said Staal, who missed some school early in the week with an illness. "Our team showed a lot of resiliency and composure . . . it was a gritty win for us, that hopefully gives us some momentum."
"Too many loose balls we didn't get, too many loose rebounds that wound up in the wrong hands," Allen said. "Zayda played a great game. She stepped up and put that team on her back in that stretch [in the middle of the game]."
"Everyone contributed," Staal said, and other South heroes included Michaela Cox, with a game-high 17 rebounds; Paityn Shipley, with nine second-half points, five assists and some clinching free throws; and Padgett, who had eight points, six rebounds and five steals.
Bell had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Patriots in both categories, but North showed some admirable balance too. For awhile, in fact, the big hero looked to be freshman Preslee Michael, who came off the bench when neither team could score and broke a 6-6 tie with five points in a matter of seconds. "Preslee gave us a nice lift," Allen agreed.
Hatfield had a little extra boost too, she revealed after the game. Her aunt, Annie Swan — also the aunt of South senior Lexi Swan — passed away early in the week.
"I really wanted to do it for her," Hatfield said. "She loved to watch me play."
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (50) — Wright 1-1 0-2 2, Hart 1-3 0-0 2, Bell 7-11 3-7 18, Stewart 3-16 2-2 9, A.Michael 2-10 2-2 7, Saunders 1-3 1-2 3, P.Michael 3-8 0-0 7, Shepard 0-1 0-0 0, Gilbert 1-3 0-0 2, Bullard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 FG, 8-15 FT, 50 TP.
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (57) — Pepperworth 3-13 0-1 7, Padgett 3-10 2-2 8, Cox 1-5 1-5 3, Hatfield 10-22 4-8 28, Shipley 2-5 4-6 9, Swan 0-0 0-0 0, Russell 1-1 0-2 2, Reeves 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 FG, 11-24 FT, 57 TP.
Terre Haute North=13=9=12=16=—=50
Terre Haute South=6=18=18=15=—=57
3-point shooting — THN 4-21 (P.Michael 1-2, Bell 1-3, Stewart 1-7, A.Michael 1-8, Shepard 0-1), THS 6-17 (Hatfield 4-5, Shipley 1-3, Pepperworth 1-5, Cox 0-1, Padgett 0-3). Total fouls — THN 20, THS 16. Fouled out — Bell, Padgett. Turnovers — THN 15, THS 14. Rebounds — THN 42 (Bell 10, Saunders 7, Stewart 6, Wright 5, P.Michael 4, A.MIchael 2, Gilbert 2, Hart, Shepard, Team 4), THS 51 (Cox 17, Hatfield 11, Padgett 6, Pepperworth 4, Shipley 2, Swan 2, Russell, Team 8). Assists — THN 9 (Stewart 3, P.Michael 2, Wright, Bell, A.Michael, Gilbert), THS 13 (Shipley 5, Pepperworth 3, Cox 2, Hatfield 2, Padgett). Steals — THN 10 (Hart 3, Bell 3, Wright, Saunders, P.Michael, Shepard), THS 10 (Padgett 5, Hatfield 3, Pepperworth, Cox). Blocks — THN 5 (Bell 4, Stewart), THS 4 (Hatfield 3, Padgett).
JV — Terre Haute North 59 (I'Jaynae Campbell 19), Terre Haute South 11 (Destiny Ogden 3, Breann Slater 3, Niree Evans 3).
Next — Both teams have home games Tuesday, Terre Haute South (4-5, 1-1 Conference Indiana) against Riverton Parke and Terre Haute North (4-7, 0-2) against Northview.
