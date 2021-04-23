For Class 3A No. 2 West Vigo, Friday night was a matter of so near, yet so far.
For host Terre Haute South, it was a high school baseball doubleheader sweep by scores of 4-2 and 9-6 over its county rival.
Caleb Stultz pitched a complete game in the opener, which almost wasn’t good enough, and had a two-run double and a three-run homer in the nightcap for the Braves, while the Vikings were unable to benefit from a near no-hitter by Dilun King in the first game or back-to-back homers from the bottom two hitters in their lineup in the nightcap.
King had escaped jams in the first two innings of the first game thanks to some good defense by his teammates, with Jerome Blevins making a diving catch in left field with two out and two runners on in the first and Case Lautenschlager and Peyton Clerk combining for a double play in the second, but then was coasting heading into the bottom of the sixth inning.
But walks and hit batters were what got King in trouble early, and he walked the leadoff batter in the sixth. One out later, Blaze Schultz — who had entered the game when a teammate was injured — fought off several 0-and-2 pitches before breaking up the no-hitter with a line drive over the shortstop’s head.
Another walk loaded the bases, and then Ayden Macke — also on an 0-and-2 pitch — lined the ball into the gap in right center for a double that tied the game. Jackson McFarland hit a go-ahead single and a sacrifice fly by Max Scamihorn completed the four-run inning. West Vigo got the tying run to the plate in the top of the seventh — in the form of dangerous sophomore Carter Murphy — but the Braves survived.
West Vigo’s runs came in the first, when Stultz gave up doubles to Clerk and Murphy on the first three batters he faced, and in the third when Murphy was hit by a pitch, took third on a single by Ben Kearns and scored on a passed ball.
But the Vikings left the bases loaded in the second, and Stultz allowed just two hits over the last four innings.
“I thought both teams played really well,” said coach Kyle Kraemer of the Braves.
In the second game, hitters from both sides took over.
South jumped out 2-0 in the bottom of the first on the Stultz double, but the Vikings came back in the top of the second when Kearns got an infield hit and came around on a wild pitch, a ground out and a sacrifice fly by Josh Sigler. Then Nick Lindsey and Blevins went back to back for the 2-2 tie and the 3-2 lead.
The Vikings added another run in the third on a hit batter, a walk, a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly by Kearns. But with two out and nobody on in the bottom of the inning, two walks opened the door for a two-run double by Scamihorn that tied the game.
West Vigo didn’t score in the fourth, and South shouldn’t have either. But an error and a walk brought Stultz to the plate with two out and he homered, and so did Jackson McFarland behind him.
West Vigo never caught up again, but the Vikings weren’t out of it. When the Vikings got runners to second and third with one out in the fifth, Kraemer elected to walk Murphy intentionally — to bring the tying run to the plate — and got out of that with just a sacrifice fly by Case Lautenschlager that cut the lead to 8-5.
The Braves answered that run with a sacrifice of its own by Jacob Rutledge after another crucial error in the fifth, but in the top of the sixth West Vigo got an RBI single by Blevins, then loaded the bases for Murphy with two out. His line drive down the right-field line wasn’t foul by much — West Vigo fans didn’t agree it was foul at all — and that proved to be the visitors’ last threat.
“[Coach Culley DeGroote’s West Vigo] team is really young,” Kraemer said. “They will be a tough out come tournament time.”
First game
WEST VIGO (AB-R-H-RBI) — Clerk ss 3-1-2-0, Di.King 4-0-1-0, Murphy 3b 3-1-1-1, Lautenschlager 2b 3-0-0-0, Kearns dh 3-0-1-0, LIndsey cf 0-0-0-0, Marrs rf 2-0-0-0, Skelton 1b 3-0-1-0, Bradbury c 3-0-1-0, Blevins lf 2-0-0-0. Totals 26-2-7-1.
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (AB-R-H-RBI) — Rutledge cf 1-1-0-0, Morris lf 3-0-0-0, Kline 1b 1-0-0-0, Schultz 2b 1-1-1-0, Stultz p 2-1-0-0, Macke rf 3-1-1-2, McFarland dh-1b 2-0-1-1, Riddle 2b 0-0-0-0, Scamihorn 3b 1-0-0-1, Helton ss 3-0-0-0, Huckaby c 2-0-0-0. Totals 19-4-3-4.
West Vigo=101=000=0=—=2
Terre Haute South=000=004=x=—=4
DP — WV 1. LOB — WV 7, THS 4. 2B — Clerk, Murphy, Bradbury, Macke. CS — Clerk. SH — Marrs. SF — Scamihorn.
West Vigo=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Di.King (L)=6=3=4=4=4=7
Terre Haute South=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Stultz (W)=7=7=2=1=2=6
HBP — by Di.King (Kline), by Di.King (McFarland), by Stultz (Murphy). PB — Huckaby. T — 1:38.
Second game
WEST VIGO (AB-R-H-RBI) — Clerk ss 4-0-3-0, Di.King 2b-pr 3-0-0-0, Da.King ph 0-0-0-0, Murphy 3b 2-1-1-1. Lautenschlager lf 1-0-0-1, Kearns dh 3-1-1-1, Shaffer p 0-0-0-0, Skelton 1b 0-0-0-0, DeLattre p 0-0-0-0, Marrs rf 4-0-0-0, Sigler 1b-p-1b 2-1-0-1, Lacher ph 1-0-0-0, Lindsey cf 2-1-1-1, Blevins c 3-2-3-2. Totals 25-6-9-6.
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (AB-R-H-RBI) — Rutledge cf 3-2-1-1, Morris lf 2-1-0-0, Macke rf 2-1-1-0, Ogsbury rf 1-0-0-0, Stultz ss 3-2-2-5, McFarland 1b 3-2-1-1, Scamihorn dh-p 4-0-2-2, Helton 3b 4-0-1-0, Schultz 2b 3-1-1-0, Huckaby c 2-0-0-0. Totals 27-9-9-9.
West Vigo=031=011=0=—=6
Terre Haute South=202=410=x=—=9
E — Murphy, Di.King, DeLattre, Helton. DP — THS 1. LOB — WV 7, THS 7. 2B — Stultz, Scamihorn. HR — Lindsey, Blevins, Stultz, McFarland. SB — Murphy, Rutledge 2, Morris. CS — Lautenschlager. SH — Morris, Huckaby. SF — Sigler, Kearns, Lautenschlager, Rutledge.
West Vigo=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Shaffer=3=5=4=4=2=1
Sigler (L)=1=2=4=0=1=1
DeLattre=2=2=1=0=1=2
Terre Haute South=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Norman (W)=5.2=9=6=5=3=3
Scamihorn (Sv)=1.1=0=0=0=2=3
WP — Norman 4, Scamihorn 2. T — 2:11.
Next — Terre Haute South (7-4) hosts Mooresville on Monday. West Vigo (9-4) plays Tuesday at Edgewood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.