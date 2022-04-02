Braves sweep Plainfield, now 4-0

They didn't get a shortened game because of the 10-run rule either time, but Terre Haute South's Braves remained unbeaten in 2022 high school baseball by sweeping a doubleheader Saturday at home against potential sectional foe Plainfield.
After winning 17-3 at Bedford and 10-0 at Tecumseh earlier in the week, South had to squeak out a 5-1 win in the opener — three of South's runs coming in the bottom of the sixth — before leading almost all seven innings in a 7-4 decision in the nightcap.
Coach Kyle Kraemer of the Braves was pleased. Maybe a little bit surprised.
"For [having] some youngsters, I like the way we've started," Kraemer said after the second game. "I didn't see that coming . . . but this is a scrappy bunch, and they get after it."
The Braves didn't exactly pound the ball Saturday, not taking advantage of the wind howling toward left field, but they proved adept at small-ball tactics — which Kraemer-coached teams usually are — while their pitchers combined for 22 strikeouts in 14 innings and had the support of errorless defense in both games.
"Two games without an error?" Kraemer said incredulously afterward. "Last year we averaged 3.6 [errors] per game."
The first inning of the day began ominously for the Braves when a leadoff single, a walk and three stolen bases had Plainfield runners at second and third with nobody out. But a wild pitch was the only way the Quakers scored, because Jackson McFarland struck out Plainfield's No. 3 and No. 4 hitters and got the final out on a fly to center, and the visitors got just one more hit — an infield hit at that — the rest of the way. Gunnar Langer retired five of the last six batters and picked off the one who reached base to get the save.
The Braves scored their first two runs without getting a hit in either inning.
In the bottom of the third, James Riddle walked, beat the throw to second on a failed fielder's choice, took third on a passed ball and scored when McFarland was robbed of a hit by first baseman Todd Priar but still got the tying RBI.
Walks to Payton Cockrell and Brady Wilson, a bunt by Brady Weidenbenner and a run-scoring grounder by Levi Weidenbenner made it 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth, and South put the game away in the sixth on a walk to Wilson, a one-out error, an RBI single by Tucker Helton and a two-run single by Ross Olsen.
The second game had an almost identical start, although this time it was hits by Thomas Klein and Noah Hussong and two stolen bases that put runners at second and third with no outs. Kylan Norman then struck out the side to leave both stranded.
South scored in the bottom of the first when Riddle doubled, took third on an infield hit by McFarland and scored on a wild pitch, but Plainfield tied the score in the top of the second.
The Braves quickly jumped back ahead on Blaze Schultz's infield hit, an error and a two-run single by Helton in the bottom of the second. Brady Wilson had a run-scoring single in the third, and — after a Plainfield run in the top of the inning — Levi Weidenbenner's two-run single in the fifth made it 6-2.
Plainfield got a scary two runs in the top of the sixth when, after a leadoff walk, Cooper Martin of the Quakers got a ball up in the wind and Helton crashed hard into the center-field fence trying to make a backhanded catch. Martin's hit went for an RBI triple and Helton was removed after being tended to for a few minutes. But after a run-scoring wild pitch, Langer retired six of the last seven batters — striking out four — and Wilson had another RBI single in the bottom of the inning.
"If we throw strikes and play defense, we'll be in a lot of games," Kraemer concluded afterward.
