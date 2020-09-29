Courtney Hubbard said early Tuesday evening that her Terre Haute South girls high school soccer team was moving in a positive trajectory.
Approximately 90 minutes later her Braves proved their coach’s point, holding off Class 2A’s ninth-ranked Northview 3-1 in a girl-boy doubleheader that became a sweep for the hosts after the South boys defeated their Northview counterparts 9-0 in the second match.
“We’ve been playing a lot better as a team,” Hubbard said after her team’s victory. “Tonight we played together and supported each other.”
The statistics in the girls match were one-sided in favor of the visiting Knights — in all but one category. Northview had 30 shots to 10 for the Braves, but South led 1-0 at intermission after having been outshot 16-1.
“The things I wanted [the Knights] to do, they did,” said Northview coach Don Bryan. “But you have to put the ball in the net.”
South took the lead in the fifth minute when a turnover wound up in the hands of South’s Kendall Austin, who got the ball to Natalie Morris to hammer home off the Northview keeper.
And although the Knights kept taking aim at the goal — and often missing — the toughest save for South keeper Brooke Ireland to that point came after a run up the middle by Northview’s Kassidy Kellett in the fourth minute when the match was still scoreless.
“It was nerve-wracking back there, facing shot after shot,” Ireland said after the match, “but my defensive line helped me a lot. Overall it was a good game.”
South matched the Knights offensively at the start of the second period, and in the sixth minute Morris got a long pass through to Milla McFarland.
McFarland scored, the Braves led 2-0, and the potential for upset got a lot more real.
Most of the last 30 minutes featured the Braves content to defend and counterattack and the Knights — particularly Kassidy Kellett — trying to rally. Ireland stretched for a kick save at the near post to rob Northview’s all-time leading scorer near the midpoint of the period, but Kellett finally broke through after getting a long pass and working her way to the front of the net for a score with 18:44 left.
The hearts of the Braves, their coaches and fans were in their throats the rest of the way every time Kellett touched the ball. But although she outshot the entire South team, she couldn’t score again.
“We were man-marking her [with Caitlin Cox, who poked the ball away from Kellett on several occasions],” Hubbard said. “She’s a really special player.”
Ireland stopped — and recovered — a shot by Kassidy Kellett in the 32nd minute, and Kellett had shots go wide twice in the last two minutes of the match. Then the Braves’ Avery Pommier — who threatened the Northview defense several times — broke away in the final minute and scored the clinching goal with 36.1 seconds remaining.
“It feels so good,” said Pommier, who was carded early in the match and who left briefly in the second period after taking an elbow that knocked the wind out of her. “I wanted revenge after getting that yellow . . . I’m proud of, like, our whole team. We’ve come a long way.”
“I’ll take the effort every time,” concluded Bryan, who had to make lineup adjustments with senior Maggie Lackey injured. “I’d rather have [missing shots] happen now than in the [state] tournament.”
The boys match wasn’t quite as close, beginning when Brock Barger took a pass from Adam Andres and scored 26 seconds into it.
It remained 1-0 for more than 20 minutes, but South scored twice in the last 5:15 of the first period to go up 4-0 and tallied five times in the last 23 minutes of the second period, including four goals in approximately seven minutes. It would have been worse except for the work of Northview keeper Austin Lane, who was often spectacular.
Andres had a goal and four assists, although he was heard apologizing to his keeper Kade Kline in the first period when he hit the goal post on a shot that could have created a rare keeper assist. To make up for it, Andres assisted on a goal by Kline, who played on the field in the second half.
“We played a real good first half,” said Northview coach Mike Rains. “Terre Haute South is a good team. We keep learning, and we’ll be ready for Owen Valley on Thursday.”
“It was bittersweet watching these [senior] kids play their last game at South,” said Braves coach John Stephens, who has 11 senior players. “This is a real good group, and the camaraderie has been special the last couple of years.”
Girls
Northview=0=1=—=1
Terre Haute South=1=2=—=3
THS — Natalie Morris (Kendall Austin), 35:12
THS — Milla McFarland (Morris), 34:27
Nv — Kassidy Kellett (Kamryn Hardey), 18:44
THS — Avery Pommier (Lauren Beaumont), 0:36.1
Shots (on goal) — Northview 30 (9), THS 10 (5)
Corner kicks — Northview 4, THS 5.
Next — Terre Haute South (5-7) plays Thursday at Sullivan. Northview (10-2) plays Wednesday at Edgewood.
Boys
Northview=0=0=—=0
Terre Haute South=4=5=—=9
THS —Brock Barger (Adam Andres), 39:34
THS — Landry Kimery (Grant Esper), 18:08
THS — Andres, 5:15
THS — Talan Carton (Will Talens), 1:02
THS — Robbie Thurston (Isaac Hale), 22:59
THS — Branton Ward (Andres), 10:02
THS — Talens (Andres), 8:17
THS — Hale (Wyatt Crockett), 3:32
THS — Kade Kline (Andres), 2:59
Shots (on goal) — Northview 5 (2), THS 48 (23)
Corner kicks — Northview 2, THS 8
Next — Terre Haute South (8-5-2) plays Thursday at Sullivan. Northview (2-7) hosts Owen Valley on Thursday.
