Braves sweep doubles matches, nip Patriots 3-2

There were a lot of firsts in Thursday's high school tennis match between Terre Haute South and Terre Haute North on the Patriots' courts.
The Racquet Trophy, set to be introduced last season before the pandemic wiped out the 2020 campaign, was finally presented. Amanda Lubold, North's first-year coach a year ago, finally got to coach a North-South match. And, unofficially, 13 of the 14 players Thursday were also seeing action in their first varsity match in the rivalry.
There was nothing new about the play on the court, however: a match that came down to its final point, South coming from behind with a pair of three-set doubles matches to win 3-2.
"It was a great match," said coach Janet Rowe of the Braves, "and it was great to get back to normal — as normal as it could be while we're wearing these masks — and have a true North-South match."
"It's stressful," said Lubold when asked about her first appearance in the rivalry. "I can already feel the weight of the North-South match."
The two teams had both competed in South's Braves Invitational on April 17, but that was an individual tournament that didn't provide North-South matchups at every spot.
But when North's Averie Shore avenged a loss from that day to South's Lainey Anshutz, it appeared the host Patriots might be on their way to a big win. North's Caroline Effner was also a singles winner — as was South's Briley Ireland — and the home team had a 2-1 lead.
Both doubles matches did nothing but increase the tension, however.
North's Maylee Brown and Olivia Effner won their first set 6-2 at No. 1 doubles, and South's Ayden Vinkovich and Emily Wilson had the same score in winning the first set at No. 2.
Sisters Morgan and Sydney Williams bounced back for a 7-5 win over Brown and Olivia Effner, however, and North's Krista Cottom and Kenley Shoults came from behind to record the same score over Vinkovich and Wilson. The South teams alleviated the suspense early in the third sets, however, both winning by 6-1 margins.
"A tough loss," Lubold said. "It's the North-South match, there's nerves, and a lot of people watching."
The South teams, Rowe said, "stayed patient, and worked on their first serves. And as the match went along, they got more aggressive at the net."
"We're learning every match," Lubold said in looking forward. "It hurts your pride to lose, but it really doesn't matter until the sectional."
