The Terre Haute South volleyball team cut the West Vigo senior-night celebrations short Monday evening, sweeping its host 25-14, 25-21 and 25-22.
South coach Jessica Kent liked the effort that she received from a newly shuffled lineup and is excited about what the team can do heading into sectional play soon.
“We changed the lineup a bit tonight at setter and it was different, but they did a great job tonight,” Kent said. “I think we can do big things in sectionals though. The girls just have to be able to go out and push themselves on the court.”
Terre Haute South (11-12) wasted no time enforcing its will against the West Vigo defense, jumping out to an 18-9 lead in the opening set. Senior Michaela Cox paced the Brave offense through the opening set and across the game, totaling 10 kills. South continued to torment the Vikings, winning the first set 25-14 after a strong dump-kill by junior Mikaila Sullivan.
West Vigo (8-12) seemed to right the ship in the second set, going point-for-point with the Braves up to 13-13. Despite the corrections made offensively for the Vikings though, the defense fell victim to several strong attacks at the net by sophomore Courtney Jones and Cox.
The duo helped to spur South on an 8-2 run to make it 21-15. West Vigo seniors Savannah McCoy and Elaina Charters pushed back, aiding West Vigo on a 7-2 run of its own to pull within 23-20. Terre Haute South was able to hold off the Viking rally though, capping the set with a 25-21 win. McCoy finished the night with a team-high 16 kills and six blocks.
South took an 11-2 lead in the third set. A pair of aces from West Vigo sophomore Jayci Scott helped pull the Vikings within 11-6. The triad of Cox, Sullivan and Jones continued to wear down the West Vigo defensive presence, rallying the Braves to a 17-9 lead. Jones finished the contest with 10 kills.
McCoy and West Vigo refused to back down, causing chaos at the net for the Braves. After nearly severing the South lead, a Viking service error surrendered its rally to the Braves 25-22.
West Vigo coach Casey Lee noted that the level of which the Viking team can play was not reflected in its performance.
“The communication tonight was lacking and we didn’t execute like I know we can,” Lee said. “We have five seniors on this team and they are leaving the nest after this year. I can’t picture what this program would be like without them.”
With postseason play on the brink, South senior Michaela Cox and the Braves roster are excited about the opportunity on hand in sectionals.
“I love this win tonight and the way that we were able to work together,” Cox said. “I think that we came out as a team tonight and played well to get ready for sectionals.”
Highlights – For South, Michaela Cox tied for a team-high with 10 kills and four aces. Courtney Jones had 10 kills and two aces. Emma Hopper had 23 digs and two aces. Jade Runyan had 25 assists and one ace. Carmen Ellis had 10 assists and one ace. Kai Miller had five assists and one ace. Emma Fell had one ace. For West Vigo, Savannah McCoy had a team-high 16 kills, six blocks and two aces. Teryn Garzolini had 22 assists and one ace. Kierra Kelley had seven digs and two aces. Jayci Scott had seven digs and four aces.
Next – Terre Haute South (11-12) plays again Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Northview. West Vigo (8-12) plays again Tuesday night at 6 p.m. as they travel to Riverton Parke.
