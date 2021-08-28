The fact that Terre Haute South defeated visiting Evansville Memorial 3-0 in high school volleyball Saturday afternoon was impressive in itself.
But it was the way the Braves managed to achieve their 25-21, 25-19, 25-20 win that made coach Libbi Fougerousse proud (and maybe a little sheepish).
South's Golden Anniversary team was honored before the varsity match, so several of the school's all-time greats were in the stands — and one on the court — as the Braves overcame some second-set adversity to handle one of southern Indiana's better teams.
Although the first set wound up being the closest of the three on the scoreboard, it didn't really appear so on the court. Memorial's last lead was 2-0 — wiped out quickly by four straight points including back-to-back blocks by Payton Roberts — and after four straight points by the Braves increased their margin to 19-14, the visitors never got closer than two points.
The second set appeared to be heading in the same direction as two kills by Lilly Merk and one by Reagan Ealy were included in a 4-1 South run. Merk followed with another kill, but then a buzzer sounded. South was whistled for having an incorrect server and thus an incorrect lineup, so that point was taken off the board and handed to the visiting Tigers and the Braves had to readjust their rotation on the fly.
The second part was more important. With players now in spots they weren't used to being in, it could have been easy for doubt to creep in and play to suffer.
Never happened.
"I wrote the lineup wrong," Fougerousse admitted. "I'm really proud of [the Braves] for overcoming that."
"What we did best [at that point] was we kept our energy up," setter Mia Loyd said later. "Our lineup changed, but we did what we needed to do.
"Our communication was good, and that kept us from falling apart."
Indeed, the Braves seemed to use the adversity as motivation. Although the Tigers tied the score at 11-11, South got three kills from Courtney Jones and went on a 7-1 run, and once again never let the Tigers pose a serious threat.
"That was the most communication I'd seen all day," Fougerousse said. "I couldn't be prouder of them.
"[The mistake] could have set the tone for the rest of the match," the coach continued, "but instead of setting [the tone] in a negative way, we came together as a team. Gabby [Pineda] hadn't been in the lineup but she had to come in [as a defensive player], and she did her part well."
South's adversity in the third set was of a different sort. Memorial had gotten off to a quick 7-3 lead and was still leading 10-6 until Jones got a back-row kill and Merk followed with an eight-point service run that included three aces. With a 15-10 lead, it appeared the Braves were going to cruise home again.
Memorial ended the South run with a kill that fell between two diving Braves, however, and Jones had to come out of the lineup with a bloody nose after the ball bounced up and hit her in the face. The Tigers quickly scored five straight points, and even after Jones returned they built an 18-16 lead.
But that momentum went away thanks to a tip by Jones and back-to-back aces by Loyd, and momentum stayed on the South side the rest of the way.
Jones, the current Brave on the Golden Anniversary team, had 18 kills. She's 10 away from South's career record in that stat.
"I did feel a little pressure [playing in front of her school's all-time greats]," she admitted after the match. "Obviously I wanted to do really good."
In addition to the big Saturday win, the Braves have learned they are ranked 12th in the state — 10th in Class 4A — in one poll. "That's going to give the girls a little bit of motivation," their coach predicted.
"We have great defense and our front row is very good at getting where they need to be," Loyd said in explaining Saturday's win — or her team's success in general. "And our front row can put the ball down."
Evansville Memorial=21=19=20
Terre Haute South=25=25=25
Highlights — For South, Mia Loyd had 29 assists, 10 digs, 2 kills, a block, 9 points and 2 aces; Courtney Jones 18 kills, 6 digs, an assist, 7 points and 4 aces; Lilly Merk 7 kills, 3 blocks, a dig, 8 points and 3 aces; Emma Hopper 12 digs, 2 assists, 5 points and an ace; Claire Burbrink 10 digs, 9 points and an ace; Ashlyn Swan 7 digs, 2 assists and 3 points; Reagan Ealy 4 kills, 3 digs and an assist; Payton Roberts 3 blocks, 2 digs and a kill; Gabby Pineda 3 digs and an assist; and Kaylee McDonald 3 kills.
For Evansville Memorial, Lauren Meunier had 6 assists, 4 kills, a block, 7 points and an ace; Reegan Buck 10 assists, a kill, 7 points and an ace; and Trae McCutchan 9 kills and a block.
JV — South won 25-17, 25-23.
Next — Terre Haute South (8-1) plays Tuesday at Sullivan. Evansville Memorial is 5-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.