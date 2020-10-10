No. 9-ranked Bloomington South crushed the Cinderella hopes of host Terre Haute South, scoring two goals in the first half and three more early in the second half to win 5-0 in the championship game of the IHSAA Class 3A girls soccer sectional Saturday afternoon.
The Braves, who entered with a seven-match winning streak (including sectional victories over Martinsville and Bloomington North this past week), were never in this one as the Panthers' skill players were able to dominate time of possession.
"I thought my team worked very hard against a tough ninth-ranked opponent," Terre Haute South coach Courtney Hubbard told the Tribune-Star. "The girls never gave up and fought hard to win."
The loss meant eight seniors played their final soccer game in a Terre Haute South uniform.
"We will miss our seniors very much as they are great leaders for our team," Hubbard pointed out.
Meghan Finley and Kenna Alexander (on a corner kick that caromed off the Terre Haute South goalkeeper) got the ball rolling in the first half for the Panthers, guided by first-year coach David Prall.
"We had most of the possessions," admitted Prall, who experienced his first sectional title after Bloomington South already had captured the previous four. "Terre Haute South had some good wins to get to this point. I think they played hard today.
"We just had a little more legs in the second half to put the game away."
Helping put the game away were goals booted in by Aviv Hagar, Melea Miller and Finley again in the first 10 minutes of the second half.
Arissa North played most of the game in goal for Bloomington South to help the Panthers pitch the shutout.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.