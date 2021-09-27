West Vigo achieved a milestone Monday night in girls high school soccer.
Just not quite the milestone the Vikings were hoping for.
With 8:15 left in its match against visiting Terre Haute South, a goal by Masyn Fisk gave West Vigo a 3-1 lead, making it appear the Vikings would get their first win ever over the Braves.
But South's Margo Mallory scored on a penalty kick 23 seconds later, and the Braves also got a goal from Kylee McGuirk with 3:58 left for a 3-3 tie.
"It's the first time we've ever tied [the Braves]," West Vigo coach Alicia Lanham said after the match, "so I'll take the tie. But we would've loved to win."
"West Vigo had a really good team and they fought really hard. It was a fun game to compete in," said South coach Courtney Hubbard, "but I'm proud of the girls for coming back. That takes fight."
The match was pretty even statistically, with each team experiencing ebbs and flows as it went along.
The host Vikings had an early advantage, but the Braves had a flurry as the first half neared its midpoint, and the ever-dangerous Avery Pommier capped that flurry by converting a pass from Lauren Beaumont for the first goal in the 19th minute.
West Vigo's Corynn DeGroote, coming off an eight-goal match two days earlier, was being marked effectively by South freshman Alyssa Depasquale, but all that defensive attention gave Katelyn Fennell room to work on the right flank, and just over three minutes later Fennell scored on a 25-yard crossing shot that got inside the left post for a 1-1 tie.
It stayed tied until halftime, although the Braves had a huge threat in the 33rd minute when a shot by Pommier hit the crossbar and a rebound attempt by McGuirk went over the top of the goal.
Corynn DeGroote nearly converted a header off a corner kick in the fourth minute of the second half, but then a couple of minutes later a South defender was called for a hand ball in the box and Corynn DeGroote put the Vikings ahead with a penalty kick.
Again the Braves went on the attack near the midpoint of the half, McGuirk shooting too high on a pass from Pommier in the 21st minute and Pommier shooting wide after a pass from Mallory about a minute after that.
But Depasquale "left early to go to the homecoming dinner," Hubbard said later. "She had a tall task, and she did fantastic [marking Corynn DeGroote]."
"[The Braves] were marking [Corynn DeGroote] pretty tight," Lanham agreed.
With her marker having departed, the Viking star had a little more room to operate. Corynn DeGroote took a pass from Molly Rohrbach and put a shot on goal in the 23rd minute, and in the 32nd minute she got the ball out of a crowd of defenders to Fisk, who had a wide-open net in front of her.
To that point, the West Vigo back line had been its usual solid self. But immediately after being down by two goals, the Braves got the ball downfield and a collision in the box led to Mallory's PK. "That was the shift in the game," Lanham said later.
Then Estrella Dominquez got a long ball ahead to McGuirk, who had plenty of room to score the tying goal. With just over a minute left, Pommier had another great chance, but West Vigo's Avery Funk had her best save of the night to preserve the tie.
As good as the Viking defenders have been, "All four of them are new," Lanham said, "and they're still learning how to deal with that kind of pressure. This was a learning experience for them, and there were a lot of good things that they did.
"It's soccer, and sometimes those things happen," Lanham concluded.
Terre Haute South=1=2=—=3
West Vigo=1=2=—=3
THS — Avery Pommier (Lauren Beaumont), 21:03 1st
WV — Katelyn Fennell (Corynn DeGroote), 17:57 1st
WV — C.DeGroote penalty kick, 34:21 2nd
WV — Masyn Fisk (C.DeGroote), 8:15 2nd
THS — Margo Mallory penalty kick, 7:52 2nd
THS — Kylee McGuire (Estrella Dominquez), 3:58 2nd
Shots (on goal) — THS 20 (6), WV 22 (10).
Corner kicks — THS 3, WV 5.
Next — Terre Haute South (5-6-3) plays Tuesday at Northview. West Vigo (9-4-2) hosts Edgewood for Senior Night on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.