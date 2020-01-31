The Terre Haute South Braves traveled to Bloomington again to face the other Bloomington school. And after they faced Bloomington North last Friday, they met No. 1-ranked Bloomington South and Indiana University-bound Anthony Leal and lost 78-39 in Conference Indiana action.
The Braves hit the first shot of the game and then that was it for them in the first quarter. The host Panthers scored 27 themselves to lead the Braves by 25 after the first quarter.
It was 47-10 at the half, with Panther reserves seeing plenty of action.
As the second half began the Braves tried to make a comeback, but the Panthers ended the quarter on a 11-0 run to bring the lead to 69-23 at the end of the third quarter.
Leal finished the game with 12 points. Noah Jager would tie Leal with 12 points as well and the team high scorer was Joey Bomba at 17.
South coach Maynard Lewis knew that Leal was the big name to watch for this game but he also knew that the Panthers had other players. “They are much more then Anthony Leal," Lewis said. "They’ve got Jager, they’ve got Connor [Hickman], they got a number of weapons.Our game plan was to run one to two minutes off every position, limit their possessions. We were not able to execute as they were able to score 47 points in the first half.”
Cordell Hanes didn't start for the Braves on Friday, but still led with 15 points while Brayden Turner added 12.
Lewis was happy with how his team performed in the second half. “We played better [in the second half], I thought. We’re young and our guys need to get more varsity experience,” he said. “The way [the Panthers] played tonight was a model for the way to play basketball. They cut, they moved, they rebounded, and everybody knew their roles.”
This loss now moves the Braves to 6-11 on the season, 0-4 in Conference Indiana play, and they are on a seven-game losing streak. “The kids are positive, this is a rough stretch, and these are really good [opponents] and they have high level talent,” he said. “There is no gimmes in the month of January.”
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (39) – Thomas 1-3 0-0 3, Apholone 1-7 1-4 4, Turner 5-12 0-0 12, Reddy 2-6 0-0 5, Comer 0-1 0-0 0, Cord.Hanes 4-13 5-6 15, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Cort.Hanes 0-0 0-0 0, Schneider 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-42 FG, 6-8 FT, 39 TP.
BLOOMINGTON SOUTH (78) – Jager 4-7 2-2 12, Hickman 4-5 0-0 10, Leal 5-10 2-2 12, Jo.Bomba 6-9 0-0 17, Ja.Bomba 3-5 0-1 6, Doig 1-5 0-0 2, Kirby 1-3 1-3 3, Blackwell 0-2 4-4 4, Peck 3-4 0-0 8, Roberts 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 FG, 9-11 FT, 78 TP.
Terre Haute South=2=8=13=16=—=39
Bloomington South=27=20=22=9=—=78
3-point goals – THS 7-23 (Thomas 1-1, Cord.Hanes 2-8, Turner 2-8, Reddy 1-1, Apholone 1-5); BS 11-23 (Jager 2-3, Hickman 2-3, Leal 0-2, Jo.Bomba 5-8, Doig 0-3, Peck 2-2, Roberts 0-2). Rebounds – THS 15 (Cord.Hanes 4, Turner 3, Comer 3, Apholone 2, Miller, Thomas, Cort.Hanes); BS 29 (Jager 6). Steals – THS 4 (Cord.Hanes 2, Thomas, Apholone); BS. Blocks – THS 0, BS 0. Turnovers – THS 14, BS 8. Total Fouls – THS 8, BS 14.
JV – Bloomington South 56 (Abner 13), Terre Haute South 42 (Miller, Schneider 12)
Next – Terre Haute South (6-11, 0-4 Conference Indiana) hosts Brownsburg tonight. Bloomington South plays tonight at Silver Creek.
