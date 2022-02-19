Braves place third at boys swim sectional

Host Plainfield outlasted Avon for the sectional championship in boys high school swimming Saturday, with Terre Haute South winning the nine-team battle for third place.
West Vigo finished ninth, Terre Haute North 10th.
Ike Hults of South placed fourth in diving and will move on to the diving regional at Brownsburg on Tuesday.
Otherwise the best individual finishes by Vigo County swimmers were a pair of fourth-place showings by South's Connor Lauritzen in individual medley and breaststroke.
One former Terre Haute swimmer will be at the state finals in three events. Maverick Bray of Avon, who had two older siblings swim for South, won the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke and led off the Orioles' winning 200 medley relay team.
