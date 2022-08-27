Terre Haute North's Wil Anders and Terre Haute South's Grant Esper had six goals each Saturday as the Patriots and Braves proved to be rude hosts to visitors from Evansville in boys high school soccer.
North beat Evansville Central 3-1 and Evansville Reitz 4-1, the two hat tricks by the older of the Anders brothers providing all but one of the scores.
South beat Reitz 6-2, then outlasted Central 9-0, Esper also having two three-goal games.
The sudden return to summer weather affected all four teams Saturday, but maybe none more so than it did Evansville Central.
Playing with a small varsity roster anyway, the Bears were starting to wilt early in the second half at South — their second match of the day — when their goalkeeper was given a red card. That left the visitors, who were already trailing 4-0 at that point, playing 10-on-11 with a backup goalie; less than a minute later, two Bears were injured on the same play.
That left the Braves with an easy path to their sweep, but coach John Stephens pointed out after the match that his team had also been affected earlier in the match.
"We were tired in the first half [which ended with South ahead just 1-0], so we just kept playing long-ball," Stephens said. "Emotionally and physically, we were exhausted from the first game . . . in the second half we slowed the game down and were a lot better."
A couple of losses earlier this season that the Braves would like to have back seemed to bother his team for awhile, Stephens indicated.
"We are better than we were a week ago," he said after Saturday's second win. "The kids are having fun again, and when they do, they play together.
"Our expectations were really high. We'll find out for sure [what the prospects are for the rest of the season] next week [trips to Bloomington on Tuesday for a Conference Indian match at Bloomington North and on Friday and Saturday for Hoosier Cup]."
North led for the last 78:03 of its first match Saturday against Central, but after Wil Anders' first goal of the game the Patriots couldn't widen their lead for the rest of the first half — even though it looked like they should have.
"We dominated in the middle," coach Tony Guevera said, "but we'd get bunched up. Our movement off the ball wasn't very good."
The second of Anders' three goals came almost as early in the second period, however, and his third came after just over 11 minutes. That left the short-handed Bears in trouble, although they mustered up a rally with a goal with 1:36 left in the match and a close shot that went just over the crossbar in the final minute.
"I wasn't happy with the choices on some of our passes," Guevera said, "but we did better in the second half.
"Overall, I'm happy. Each game we learn something."
The Patriots were more efficient in the second match, allowing just a direct-kick goal and never trailing against the Panthers.
Evansville Central=0=1=—=1
Terre Haute North=1=2=—=3
THN — Wil Anders (Gage Alumbaugh)
THN — W.Anders (Alumbaugh)
THN — W.Anders (Jack Butwin)
EC — Cal Armstrong (Lane Gabbard)
Evansville Reitz=0=1=—=1
Terre Haute North=2=2=—=4
THN — W.Anders (Nate Anders)
THN — W.Anders (Evan Poynter)
THN — Butwin
ER — name unavailable, direct kick
THN — W.Anders (Trey Wallace)
Next — Terre Haute North (4-1) plays Monday at South Vermillion
Evansville Reitz=2=0=—=2
Terre Haute South=4=2=—=6
Reitz scoring not available
THS — Grant Esper (Wyatt Crockett)
THS — Talan Carton (Ahan Bhattacharyya)
THS — Esper (Gabe Bourque)
THS — Esper
THS — Carton (Bhattacharyya)
THS — Carton (Omar Vega)
Evansville Central=0=0=—=0
Terre Haute South=1=8=—=9
THS — Esper (Vega)
THS — Esper
THS — Jay Haddix
THS — Esper (Mason Ham)
THS — Ham, direct kick
THS — Bourque (Ham)
THS — Landon Aguilar
THS — Liam Kirkpatrick
THS — Mark Mimms
Next — Terre Haute South (4-2) is at Bloomington North on Tuesday.
