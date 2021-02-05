Brownsburg and Plainfield will make 90-mile trips to Terre Haute on Saturday for the third time this week after the Bulldogs and Quakers earned spots in the championship game of the Class 4A Terre Haute North Sectional.
Which means, of course, that neither Terre Haute South nor the host Patriots will be there.
Brownsburg burst to a 16-0 lead and tried to coast the rest of the way in eliminating the Braves 60-33 in Friday night’s first semifinal game, and Plainfield hit 15 fourth-quarter free throws in staving off the Patriots 50-43 in the nightcap.
Saturday’s tipoff between the Hendricks County rivals is at 7 p.m.
Friday’s first game was one the Braves have played often this year. Their effort never abated, and they even outscored the Bulldogs over the last 12 minutes of the first half.
But the pressure defense Brownsburg used to build its early lead showed up again at the start of the third quarter, and the Bulldogs started the second half with a 17-2 run. One of those rallies would have been very hard to overcome; two proved impossible.
“The end of the first quarter and the second quarter was some of our best defense of the season,” coach Will Staal said. “We dug ourselves into a hole early, but we didn’t give up . . . our kids fought.”
Indeed, that early 16-point deficit had been trimmed to 29-18 by halftime.
That seemed to stimulate Brownsburg back into killer mode again for the start of the second half.
Zayda Hatfield had 20 of her team’s 33 points and added a game-high 12 rebounds, plus four steals and two assists. She’s one of the four South seniors, along with Kiersten Padgett (five points, seven rebounds), point guard Paityn Shipley (two points, a rebound and three assists) and Niree Evans.
Evans played only briefly before leaving the game with an apparent knee injury, an emotional moment for her coach.
“She’s grown so much more than any other girl,” Staal said of Evans. “We’re gonna miss our seniors a lot — Zayda Hatfield is one of the best scorers in school history — but I’m excited for next year.”
Ally Becki led Brownsburg with 20 points plus five steals and two assists, also blocking three shots in the third quarter when she was switched to guard Hatfield. “Ally Becki is not an Indiana All-Star by mistake,” Staal said.
North had beaten Plainfield during the regular season, and got the first four points of Friday’s game. But after a 3-pointer by Anslee Michael tied the score 7-7, the Quakers got the last seven points of the first quarter and had a 21-12 lead midway through the second period.
“We were a little bit tentative at the beginning,” North coach Matt Millington said after the game. “We stayed at seven [points] for a long time . . . we talked about being patient and setting screens, and when we did that, we got good shots.”
Then North had its best stretch. A basket by A.J. Campbell and 3-pointers by Zoe Stewart and Anslee Michael got the Patriots within 22-20 at halftime, and Stewart got a tying basket two minutes into the second half.
A Plainfield free throw was answered by a driving layup by Preslee Michael and North had the lead at 24-23 with five minutes left in the third quarter. But the Quakers went on a 10-2 run, including a pair of 3-pointers by reserve Audrey Harper, and led the rest of the way. After missing more than half their first-half free throws, the Quakers made their first 12 in the fourth period.
“For the most part, our effort and focus was good,” Millington said. “The girls did everything we asked. But we didn’t shoot the ball very well, and [the Quakers] got to the line a lot more then we did [18 of 27 compared to 4 of 6].”
Stewart had a game-high 25 points for North, while Halie Gilbert grabbed 11 rebounds. Harper led the Quakers, whose field goal percentage was even worse than North’s, with 17 points and Ellie Wilkerson added 11 in the first half.
“We did some good things,” Millington said in reflecting on his first season as coach. “We haven’t won 14 games for awhile [since 2016].
“I look forward to a full offseason next year,” the coach added. “I’m really proud of the girls. They had to learn all kinds of new things [without an offseason program], and they did great.”
The only two Patriots graduating are Anslee Michael (seven points, three rebounds and her usual effort on defense] and Sandy Shepard.
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (33) — Hatfield 5-20 9-13 20, Baldwin 1-6 1-2 4, Padgett 2-5 0-0 5, Shipley 0-1 2-2 2, Ellis 0-1 0-0 0, Evans 0-0 0-0 0, White 0-1 0-0 0, Merk 1-1 0-0 2, Speth 0-0 0-0 0, Nichols 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 9-35 FT, 12-17 FT, 33 TP.
BROWNSBURG (60) — Becki 8-13 1-2 20, Q.Thomas 2-7 2-2 6, Glass 0-7 4-6 4, Guckenberger 1-5 0-0 3, Webb 4-10 1-2 10, Terrell 2-5 0-0 5, Milton 1-2 0-0 2, D.Thomas 2-3 0-0 4, Sheppard 0-1 0-0 0, Eaker 1-1 0-2 2, Griffin 1-2 0-0 2, Kirtz 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-58 FG, 8-14 FT, 60 TP.
Terre Haute South 6 12 9 6 — 33
Brownsburg 21 8 22 9 — 60
3-point shooting — THS 3-12 (Padgett 1-3, Hatfield 1-4, Baldwin 1-4, Ellis 0-1), Brownsburg 6-19 (Becki 3-5, Guckenberger 1-2, Terrell 1-3, Webb 1-5, Q.Thomas 0-1, Glass 0-1, Sheppard 0-1, Griffin 0-1). Total fouls — THS 13, Brownsburg 16. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — THS 34, Brownsburg 17. Rebounds — THS 36 (Hatfield 12, Padgett 7, Ellis 3, Baldwin 2, Shipley, White, Nichols, Team 9), Brownsburg 36 (Q.Thomas 7, Glass 7). Assists — THS 5 (Shipley 3, Hatfield 2), Brownsburg 10 (Becki 2, Guckenberger 2, Webb 2). Steals — THS 9 (Hatfield 4, Baldwin 3, Padgett 2), Brownsburg 22 (Becki 5). Blocks — THS 2 (Baldwin 2), Brownsburg 7 (Becki 3).
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (43) — Stewart 10-30 3-4 25, Campbell 2-4 0-0 4, Gilbert 1-3 0-0 2, A.Michael 2-4 1-2 7, P.Michael 2-9 0-0 5, Millington 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-51 FG, 4-6 FT, 43 TP.
PLAINFIELD (50) — Wilkerson 5-17 0-0 11, Woods 0-4 2-3 2, Rhodes 1-4 6-8 8, Au.Tallent 3-7 1-4 7, An.Tallent 0-9 4-4 4, Harper 5-7 4-6 17, Olejnik 0-0 1-2 1, Haltom 0-0 0-0 0, S.Benge 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-49 FG, 18-27 FT, 50 TP.
Terre Haute North 7 13 9 14 — 43
Plainfield 14 8 11 17 — 50
3-point shooting — THN 5-24 (A.Michael 2-4, Stewart 2-13, P.Michael 1-6, Gilbert 0-1), Plainfield 4-18 (Harper 3-4, Wilkerson 1-5, Rhodes 0-1, Au.Tallent 0-1, Woods 0-2, An.Tallent 0-5). Total fouls — THN 22, Plainfield 8. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — THN 14, Plainfield 8. Rebounds — THN 41 (Gilbert 11, Campbell 8, Stewart 7, P.Michael 5, A.Michael 3, Millington 3, Team 4), Plainfield 39 (Woods 8). Assists — THN 9 (Stewart 3, Campbell 3, Gilbert 2, A.Michael), Plainfield 7 (Wilkerson 2, Rhodes 2). Steals — THN 4 (Stewart 3, Campbell), Plainfield 8 (Harper 3). Blocks — THN 3 (Gilbert 2, Campbell), Plainfield 4 (Au.Tallent 2).
Next — Brownsburg (13-10) and Plainfield (15-9) play at 7 p.m. Saturday for the championship. Terre Haute South finished 5-14, Terre Haute North 14-9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.