In 1990, it was Trent Jones of Terre Haute North, who started the game at quarterback but then moved to running back and gained 179 yards in 22 carries in a Patriot win.
In 1998, it was defensive end David McNeely of Terre Haute South, who had a key fumble recovery and return in the regular season — and another one in the sectional game, as the Braves earned a deja vu sweep.
In 2002, it was Chad Barnes of South, who blocked an extra point and recovered a late fumble inside the 10-yard line as the Braves won a two-point game.
In 2016, it was quarterback Nick Barrett of North, who led the Patriots to an upset win and then discovered the next day that he'd played most of the game with a lacerated spleen.
They are unsung heroes, the kind of players who often show up in the annual lunacy of North-South high school football. And this year's Braves and Patriots have players who have already filled that role as they return to Memorial Stadium for the annual rivalry game.
"Not a lot of people know who he is," South coach Tim Herrin said this week about senior linebacker/running back Mekhi Moore. "He's a soft-spoken kid, but he plays hard. His teammates look up to him and enjoy being around him."
"He's a selfless player," North coach Billy Blundell says of junior running back/defensive lineman Jesiah Richardson, "and the evidence was last week."
Last week was when the Patriots played Bloomington South, whose chief defensive weapon is 6-foot-5, 235-pound pass rusher Dasan McCullough. Richardson spent the entire game blocking McCullough — who will play in the Big Ten and possibly the NFL — and only touched the ball once. But once was also how to describe McCullough's touches of North quarterback Bryson Carpenter, and that one time was late in the game (and with Richardson on a different assignment).
"[Last] Monday, they told me I was going to be handling No. 1 [McCullough] the entire game," Richardson said earlier this week. "He's pretty impressive, and it was a big task. But I took it on like it was life or death and I did my best."
"He didn't balk at any part of that," Blundell said. "He's a wonderful young man. All his teachers love him — he's such a charming kid — and he always does what's asked of him."
Moore, Herrin said, is "the ideal student-athlete. He hadn't played a lot of football until he was a freshman, but now he's a two-year starter, he has the team's highest grade-point average, and he's probably its hardest worker."
"I try to be a leader," said Moore, who also calls defensive signals for the Braves. "I make sure we're all on track and know what's going on." Moore's plans for next year include Harvard — remember that GPA? — where he hopes to be a walk-on in football.
Although Moore's main duties are defensively, he also gets some time in South's offensive backfield — for reasons similar to Richardson's.
"Every now and then [I get to play offense]," he said. "I've thrown some pretty mean blocks this year."
North enters Friday's game at Memorial Stadium with a 1-2 record, while South is 0-3. Both teams lost Conference Indiana openers last week, so this week would be important even if it weren't a North-South game.
"Remaining focused" is the Patriot goal, Blundell said.
"It's the biggest game in the city, with thousands of fans," he added. "We can give ourselves confidence by staying focused, not getting involved in the other stuff . . . we'll be 100% prepared, and we'll take that into the game."
"It will come down to the team that can control the emotion of the game and minimize mistakes," Herrin said. "Going back to [Memorial Stadium] will add a little more excitement.
"Offensively, [North has] got guys that make plays," Herrin continued. "We'll have to disciplined on the defensive side, and [North's] defense is very solid so we'll have to go out and execute."
"[South has] good athletes and big linemen," Blundell said. "We'll have our hands full making sure we keep those guys in check."
The players themselves are optimistic.
"It's a similar start to last year," Moore said. "We've had some promising moments and a lot of things to build on and get some momentum."
"We've had a lot of guys battling," said Richardson. "We get in our own heads sometimes, but in the end I think we'll get it together."
• You want fireworks? — Pacesetter Sports announced on Wednesday that it will sponsor fireworks for Friday night's game at Memorial Stadium and for West Vigo's Senior Night game on Oct. 15 against Sullivan.
"We've been a store since 1982," said current co-owner Brent Compton on Wednesday, "and we take a lot of pride in giving back to the community."
Fireworks and "other surprises" will take place throughout the game, Compton said, and added, "We encourage people to come out and experience it."
NORTH/SOUTH GAME, WEST VIGO SENIOR NIGHT TO FEATURE FIREWORKS
Pacesetter Sports sponsors fireworks for return of North/South game to Memorial Stadium, West Vigo Senior Night
TERRE HAUTE, IN—Pacesetter Sports in Terre Haute will sponsor fireworks at this Friday’s Terre Haute North vs. Terre Haute South football game in the game’s return to Indiana State University’s Memorial Stadium. West Vigo will enjoy a similar display at their senior night vs. Sullivan on October 15.
Fireworks will be on display for the national anthem and each time a team scores. Fireworks will also be featured at halftime with a larger show at the end of the game.
“The North/South game at Memorial Stadium is a fun night for our community to rally around our high school teams in a college stadium,” said Dr. Rob Haworth, superintendent of schools. “Our goal is to have our community more involved in our schools, and we hope Pacesetter’s generous sponsorship of fireworks at the North/South game and for the West Vigo senior night will encourage Vigo County residents to attend.”
Brent Compton with Pacesetter Sports, all three athletic directors, and a representative from each team will be available to media at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 8 at Pacesetter Sports to discuss the fireworks and preview the North/South game.
WHAT: Pacesetter Sports sponsors fireworks for North/South game, WVHS senior night
WHEN: Wednesday, September 8, 10 a.m.
WHERE: Pacesetter Sports
Media are welcome to come and report. For day-of media coordination, please contact Bill Riley at 812.870.5662.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.