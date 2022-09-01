The consistently consistent Terre Haute South Braves had their high school girls golf coach branching out into a different sport in her postmatch remarks after Thursday’s Vigo County championship competition at Hulman Links.
“We’re like a cross country team,” Cara Stuckey said after her team had defeated Terre Haute North and West Vigo in the three-way match. “[The cross country runners] want to run in a pack, and we seem to want to score in a pack.”
All six Braves who played Thursday had scores in the 40s, although one of them indicated she shouldn’t have. Only two North players and no West Vigo golfers accomplished that.
Rylee Roscoe of the Braves was medalist with a 40, her lowest score ever at Hulman Links. But . . .
“I did have a triple [bogey] on 9 that bothered me,” Roscoe said. “Other than that, [the night] was pretty good.”
Presley White and Abi English both shot 44, getting the second- and third-place medals. Gabbie Blakeney and Avery Cassell had 45s, meaning South had the top five individual scores.
Emma Lubbehusen shot a 46 and Jordan Arney a 48 for North, while Avery Lasecki led West Vigo with a 54.
“It was a struggle,” said coach Walker Smith of North, “but everybody did what they could.
“Our No. 2 and No. 4 picked up the slack,” Smith continued, “and our No. 5 [Ally McDonald], a freshman, shot her best score yet in her first varsity match . . . she’s the last one [to leave] practice every night.
“This is a good group of girls,” Smith concluded. “They keep improving, and we’re working toward the sectional.”
“We have one girl who played last year,” said Jordan Pearson, coaching the Vikings, “and the other five are brand new golfers.
“They’ve all improved tremendously,” Pearson continued, “and on a tough course like Hulman, a couple of them shot their best scores. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
The Braves, however, continue to crank out low scores.
“If one has a bad day, everybody has their back,” Stuckey said.
“We’re all pretty consistent,” said Roscoe. “We all support each other.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.