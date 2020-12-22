It was a high school girls basketball game that was short on artistry, but more than made up for that in tension.
And after host Terre Haute South ended the game with a 19-4 run over West Vigo's Vikings — or what was left of them — Monday night, it turned out to be the Braves who ended their five-game losing streak, while West Vigo's bad streak increased to six.
South won while shooting not quite 21% from the field. West Vigo lost, after holding a lead that was 13 points at one time, because the Vikings had almost twice as many turnovers as field goal attempts in the second half.
Of course, most of their ball handlers were on the bench by that time.
And if there's one takeaway from the game — not quite a bright spot, but almost — it's that Zayda Hatfield is a force to be reckoned with, no matter her state of mind.
Hatfield is grieving. South's senior star, recognized before the game for scoring her 1,000th point earlier this season, had missed South's previous two games and warmed up Monday with "tears in her eyes," according to coach Will Staal.
Between that and the West Vigo defense, with stoppers Ellie and Maci Easton doing their usual job taking turns against the top Viking opponent, Hatfield was far from her usual self for three quarters and in foul trouble to boot. But in the fourth quarter she shook things off and played, and took her teammates with her.
It still almost wasn't enough.
It was 11-9 in West Vigo's favor when junior guard Adelynn Harris went down screaming with an ankle injury late in the first quarter. She never returned to the court, and was on crutches the entire second half.
Early in the second quarter, with the Vikings leading 15-9, West Vigo's leading scorer Kylee Stepp also crumpled in a heap with an ankle injury of her own. Repeat the last sentence of the previous paragraph.
Early in the third quarter, after hitting a 3-pointer that gave her team a double-digit lead at 26-15, Katelyn Fennell — lately the Vikings' primarily ball handler — had to be removed from the game with swelling in her left wrist that she'd fallen on earlier.
"I was sick watching that," Staal said after the game. "The West Vigo girls fought hard, and this was a [Vigo County] series game. You want everyone to be at full strength . . . and they had kids step up."
Indeed, West Vigo increased its lead to 29-16 when Ellie Easton hit two free throws and Zoe Boatman one. But the Vikings managed just nine field goal attempts in the last two quarters while the Braves, who never did shoot well, launched 35.
Two free throws by Avery Lasecki another by Ellie Easton still had West Vigo ahead 35-24 with 6:26 left to play. But Hatfield grabbed an offensive rebound and hit two free throws, then nailed a 3-pointer. The Braves were on their way back.
South was within 35-32 when Boatman hit another free throw for West Vigo, but then Hatfield hit two free throws, stole the ball and hit another, then was fouled — Ellie Easton's fifth — and hit two more to put South ahead 37-36, its first lead since 5-3.
Boatman sank two clutch free throws at 2:05 and West Vigo led again, but Hatfield muscled in a layup for another lead for the Braves. Maci Easton hit one of two at the line at 1:34 for a 39-39 tie — she too fouled out moments later — before a basket by Paige Baldwin and two free throws by Hatfield finished the game.
"This was a win in my book," coach Jon Kirchoff of West Vigo said afterward. "Our three top scorers were injured, and at the end we were using three players who have never played much varsity basketball at all."
"We needed this win," Staal said. "We've gone through a lot of growing pains the last few weeks. We didn't play well, but the fight at the end was something to be proud of, and we escaped with a win."
"I thought we did a good job on the Hatfield girl," Kirchoff said. "We fouled her a little too much."
Both those statements are correct, and here's what Hatfield wound up with on what, for three quarters or so, was a subpar night for her: 24 points, 13 rebounds, four steals, three blocked shots and an assist. Baldwin added 12 points and eight rebounds for South and Carmen Ellis, who didn't take any of her team's 58 shots, quietly had seven steals, three rebounds and two assists.
Ellie Easton led West Vigo with eight points. The injured Vikings combined for 15 (Stepp seven, Fennell five, Harris three), the fouled-out twins combined for 14 and Grace Likens had game-high totals of 15 rebounds and five blocked shots.
"The people that did stay in the game stepped up and were adaptable," Kirchoff said. "I can't fault the effort." Whatever Vikings are available also have a game Tuesday, by the way.
South's next game won't be easy either, Staal announced. The Braves will make up an earlier postponement by playing an afternoon game at powerhouse Hamilton Southeastern on New Year's Eve.
WEST VIGO (39) — Stepp 2-8 2-4 7, Fennell 2-6 0-0 5, Likens 2-5 2-2 6, Harris 1-1 0-0 3, E.Easton 1-4 6-10 8, M.Easton 1-6 2-6 4, Boatman 0-1 4-7 4, Lasecki 0-0 2-3 2, Knopp 0-0 0-0 0, Bigger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 9-31 FG, 18-31 FT, 39 TP.
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (43) — Hatfield 5-18 13-20 24, Baldwin 5-11 2-4 12, Padgett 1-11 0-0 3, Shipley 1-9 1-2 4, Ellis 0-0 0-0 0, Evans 0-2 0-0 0, White 0-2 0-0 0, Nichols 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 12-58 FG, 16-26 FT, 43 TP.
West Vigo=14=9=9=7=—=39
Terre Haute South=9=6=7=21=—=43
3-point shooting — WV 3-6 (Fennell 1-1, Harris 1-1, Stepp 1-4), THS 3-16 (Hatfield 1-2, Shipley 1-2, Padgett 1-5, Baldwin 0-1, Evans 0-1, White 0-2, Nichols 0-3). Total fouls — WV 17, THS 23. Fouled out — E.Easton, M.Easton, Baldwin. Turnovers — WV 22, THS 9. Rebounds — WV 43 (Likens 15, M.Easton 6, Boatman 4, Fennell 3, Stepp 2, Lasecki 2, Harris, E.Easton, Knopp, Team 8), THS 48 (Hatfield 13, Baldwin 8, Padgett 6, Shipley 5, Ellis 3, White 2, Evans, Team 10). Assists — WV 6 (Fennell 3, Harris, E.Easton, M.Easton), THS 7 (Padgett 2, Shipley 2, Ellis 2, Hatfield). Steals — WV 5 (M.Easton 2, Boatman 2, Stepp), THS 20 (Ellis 7, Hatfield 4, Shipley 4, Padgett 3, Baldwin, White). Blocks — WV 9 (Likens 5, E.Easton 2, Stepp, M.Easton), THS 5 (Hatfield 3, Baldwin 2).
JV — Linton 51 (Audrey Warrick 15, Bradie Chambers 12), Terre Haute South 10 (Marlee Loudermilk 4).
Next — Terre Haute South (4-6) plays Dec. 31 at Hamilton Southeastern. West Vigo (4-6) plays Tuesday at Shakamak.
