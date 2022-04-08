It was almost as if the conditions had a negative effect on the play of the teams from Southport and host Terre Haute South in Conference Indiana high school baseball Friday night.
Playing in 40-degree temperature with a biting wind and occasional sleet, the two teams combined for 11 errors, eight wild pitches, six hit batsmen and three passed balls before South’s new relief ace Gunnar Langer got the last two outs of the Braves’ 9-5 win.
“We’re doing just enough to win,” coach Kyle Kraemer of the unbeaten Braves said after the game.
“But the players are gaining confidence and we got to play, after being off for six days. And we got a conference win.”
For a long time it appeared the win was going to be an easy one — perhaps a 10-run rule victory that would have gotten both teams out of the cold — after the Braves had a 4-0 lead after an inning and a 7-2 advantage after two frames.
But the visiting Cardinals made a pitching change that seemed to help and picked up a pair of runs in the top of the fifth. A pair of insurance runs for the Braves in the bottom of the sixth turned out to be helpful.
That’s because the Cardinals had a run in and the bases loaded with one out in the top of the seventh before Langer came in a struck out the only two batters he faced.
A junior lefthander, Langer isn’t very big and doesn’t throw very hard. But he’s saved two of South’s five wins and finished two of the other three victories.
“He understands his stuff,” Kraemer explained. “He doesn’t try to force anything, and he has a ton of movement on his fastball.”
The Braves got their four first-inning runs on a two-run single by Ty Stultz, a run-scoring wild pitch and an error that allowed the fourth run to score.
South was also generous in the top of the second, however, when three errors helped the Cardinals score twice — on a two-run single by ninth batter Ramon Martinez — and prevented South pitcher Jackson McFarland from having a three-up, three-down inning on less than 10 pitches.
“We drop a fly ball, we’re not making routine plays, we kept [the Cardinals] in the game,” Kraemer said afterward. “And on a day like this, [the pitcher] can’t grip the ball and can’t throw all his pitches so you need to make the routine plays behind him.”
The Braves more than matched their visitor’s inning, however, thanks to an RBI double by Ross Olsen, a run-scoring passed ball and a sacrifice fly by Stultz. McFarland pitched out of a bases-loaded, one-out situation in the top of the third and had a one-two-three, six-pitch fourth inning.
The South starter was lifted after an infield hit and a walk to start the fifth and Stultz nearly escaped a bases-loaded jam himself until Martinez got another two-out, two-run single. But Stultz pitched a perfect sixth inning, and with two outs in the bottom of the inning an error, a hit by Brady Wilson and a walk set up a two-run single by Levi Weidenbenner.
A hit, an error and a hit batsman loaded the bases for Southport in the top of the seventh and Martinez got his fifth RBI with a walk. That’s when Langer came in to shut the door.
