On Friday night, Terre Haute South’s football team opened Conference Indiana play with a 35-7 loss to visiting Bloomington North.
The momentum seemed to be on the side of Bloomington North before the contest ever started. The Braves went into the competition trailing 3-5 against the Cougars in their overall series. South had also opened the season with two consecutive losses. Bloomington North on the other hand went into the game with a 2-0 record and a junior tailback named Cody Mikulich.
“I think for them [Bloomington North], it boosted their confidence to be 2-0,” South coach Tim Herrin stated. “Our opponents we play early are always challenging so we can be ready for games like this.
It was a quiet first quarter until North’s Mikulich showed his speed on an exciting 65-yard touchdown run making the score 7-0 with 6:51 left in the quarter. South’s offense failed to capitalize the next possession after a quick possession led them to punt. The Cougars’ offense responded well as they scored in two plays with a 5-yard touchdown run by Mikulich.
The second quarter consisted of much of the same. North’s Lozano seen the endzone for his first time of the night when he scored a 15-yard touchdown with 9:55 to go in the second quarter. The last touchdown scored in the first half was a 6-yard touchdown run enhancing the Cougars’ score to 28-0 with 4:18 to go in the second quarter.
“We preach getting off to a good start and we have been able to do it in all three of our games so far,” Bloomington North’s coach Scott Bless stated. “It’s important to us and I credit that to our players for being locked in.
Mikulich ended the first half with 156 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Lozano ended the first half with 41 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. Lozano also racked up 47 passing yards in the first half.
“South shut down our passing game like nobody else has,” Bless stated. “Since our passing game wasn’t what it has been we had no choice but to depend on the run.”
In the third quarter, both teams’ defenses were stout as they went back and forth. It was not until 1:40 was left in the third when Lozano threw a 35-yard touchdown screen pass to Mikulich putting North up 35-0 over South.
The fourth quarter opened with a long pass attempt from Kyle Cottee to his uncle Josh Cottee that resulted in an injury, which caused Josh Cottee to sit the rest of the game.
