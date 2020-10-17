Braves, Knights hope to reverse Valley's fortunes in regional soccer

Boys soccer became a sanctioned sport by the IHSAA in the 1994-95 school year. During that time, a Terre Haute-based boys team never won a regional championship. No Terre Haute South team has prevailed in a regional match since 1997 when the Braves defeated Pike Central – the Braves have gone 0-7 in regional matches since. That’s the history that confronts Terre Haute South as it heads to the Class 3A Seymour Regional on Saturday. The Braves will open the regional with a 10 a.m. match against Columbus East. Castle and Center Grove contest the other semifinal with the championship taking place at 7 p.m.