Braves keep Racket, beat Patriots 4-1

Normalcy was back Thursday evening at Terre Haute South as the Braves hosted Terre Haute North in high school tennis.
A year ago at North, the teams played for the Racket Trophy for the first time and North coach Amanda Lubold made her North-South debut, because COVID-19 had wiped out the 2020 spring season.
And neither team went on to sectional, regional or semistate championships, which wasn’t normal either.
On Thursday, the host Braves retained the Racket with a 4-1 victory in a closely contested match and both teams looked ready to potentially advance in postseason play (although 2021 state finalist Sullivan and possibly West Vigo will have something to say about that).
The Braves have four new starters this season, three of them freshmen, and the moment didn’t prove to big for them.
“We have a young team that did what I expected them to do,” South coach Janet Rowe said after the match. “They haven’t played in this match before, in front of all these people, but they excelled at what they need to do to win.”
One of the freshmen for South is Rowe’s daughter, and Sarah Rowe earned the Braves’ first point in a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Jewon Jung. All the singles matches were decided by the same score, but North’s Caroline Effner won one of them and South’s Briley Ireland took the third.
“Caroline played just incredibly,” Lubold said afterward. “It’s her senior season, and she showed up to win.”
Both doubles matches were closer, but South’s Savannah Semmler and Ayden Zinkovich pulled away for the win at No. 1. The second doubles match went more than two hours, with North’s Krista Cottom and Kenley Shoults rallying from a 5-3 deficit to force a second-set tiebreaker, but South’s Samhita Shantharam and Sydney Williams prevailed 8-6 in the tiebreaker to allow the match to be completed in daylight.
“Our two doubles are really gelling together,” Lubold said.
The North coach wasn’t disappointed despite the loss.
“I’m really happy with how our girls played,” she said. “South is very talented . . . but we learned from here, and hopefully we’ll see [the Braves] again in the sectional.”
“You either win or you learn,” coach Rowe said in agreement. “This can be a good confidence-builder for us.”
