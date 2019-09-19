Round three of Conference Indiana's Terre Haute-Bloomington high school football round robin is Friday night, with the Norths playing the Norths and the Souths playing the Souths a week after bragging rights were determined in both cities.
Terre Haute South, up to fifth in Class 5A rankings, has a chance to sweep the three games, while Terre Haute North is looking to avoid an 0-3 finish.
The Western Indiana Conference takes a week off from league games, which could set up an interesting battle for the Gold Helmet at Sullivan when South Vermillion makes a nonconference visit.
Here's what the games look like.
• Bloomington South (2-2, 1-1) at Terre Haute South (4-0, 2-0), 7:30 p.m. — Coach Tim Herrin of the Braves likes playing the Panthers over here, feeling they don't like playing on natural grass all that much. Bloomington South has had two bewildering losses so far, but the Panthers are dangerous with their backs against the wall. Could be the game of the night.
• Terre Haute North (2-2, 0-2) at Bloomington North (3-1, 1-1), 7:30 p.m. — Winning over Bloomington South last week gives the Cougars a claim to being the most improved team in Conference Indiana, with a very strong defensive line. The Patriots have won four straight in this series, however, so they shouldn't be intimidated.
• North Daviess (4-0) at West Vigo (3-1), 7 p.m. — Coach Jeff Cobb may never call last season's flukish loss at Elnora a blessing in disguise, but this week it could be. If revenge wasn't a factor for the Vikings, this contest had "trap game" written all over it. Make fun of the Cougars' schedule if you like, but a team that won just six times in the last four seasons is feeling good about itself — and makes an appearance in the Class A rankings at No. 9.
• Owen Valley (0-4) at Northview (2-2), 7 p.m. — The only bad news for the Knights is that the Patriots have dropped down to Class 3A and can't be Northview's first-round sectional opponent again. Could be the first use of a running clock at Jerry Anderson Field.
• South Vermillion (3-1) at Sullivan (1-3), 7 p.m. — This one should be fun. After last week's defeat-snatched-from-the-jaws-of-victory game, the Golden Arrows will probably not be in a very good mood, while the Wildcats survived a shootout of their own that night.
• North Central (1-3) at North Knox (3-1), 7 p.m. — Getting that first win on Saturday afternoon was nice for the Thunderbirds, but the Warriors appear to have their best team in years.
• Parke Heritage (4-0) at Eastern Greene (0-4), 7:30 p.m. — Notice the starting time, Parke County fans, because you may need more than the extra half hour to negotiate some road construction issues. Athletic director Rich Schelsky has tweeted directions for what could be a two-hour trip each way.
If the long bus ride doesn't take a major toll, however, the Wolves should take care of business on the field. The Thunderbirds no doubt wish they could flash back to 2017 and their state runner-up roster Friday night.
• Riverton Parke (1-3, 1-2) at North Vermillion (3-1, 2-0), 7 p.m. — The Panthers' big win over Fountain Central is looking like an exposure of the Mustangs as much as it was validation for the Panthers. Nothing but Wabash River Conference games the rest of the way for the defending champion Falcons.
• Boonville (2-2) at Linton (3-1), 8 p.m. — The Pioneers were a Class 4A power last fall, but have lost two straight. They may not enjoy their first visit to Miner Country, because Linton is looking like its old self again and has also appeared in the Class 2A rankings for the first time this season.
• • •
In Illinois:
• Marshall (1-2, 1-1) at Robinson (1-2, 1-1), 7 p.m. CDT — Both teams lost to unbeaten Flora by less than a touchdown, so this could be the best game in the Little Illini Conference on Friday night. The Lions, like Sullivan's Golden Arrows, are no doubt smarting from the way last Friday ended.
• Red Hill (0-3, 0-3) at Paris (2-1, 2-1), 7 p.m. CDT — Teams from small schools can go from the top to the bottom in a hurry, and that seems to be what the visiting Salukis are experiencing this fall. But, as the Tigers learned in a stunning loss on Saturday at Lawrenceville, teams like that can also be dangerous no matter their record.
• Casey (1-2, 1-2) at Flora (3-0, 3-0), 7 p.m. CDT — Three weeks ago this looked like the Warriors' get-well game after starting against three LIC powers. Casey made Newton look like a former power, but the Wolves are showing bottom-to-top mobility is also possible.
• Watseka (3-0) vs. OPH (0-3) at Oblong, 7 p.m. CDT — The Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville co-op doesn't seem as promising as it did a year ago. One of Watseka's wins came over the Fithian (Oakwood) team that routed OPH last week.
• Dugger Union (0-2) at Martinsville (0-3), 6 p.m. CDT — The hope is that this game gets played. The 13-man Bluestreaks had to forfeit last week — injuries? — and the Bulldogs don't have a much bigger roster themselves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.