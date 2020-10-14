Boys soccer became a sanctioned sport by the IHSAA in the 1994-95 school year. During that time, a Terre Haute-based boys team never won a regional championship.
No Terre Haute South team has prevailed in a regional match since 1997 when the Braves defeated Pike Central – the Braves have gone 0-7 in regional matches since.
That’s the history that confronts Terre Haute South as it heads to the Class 3A Seymour Regional on Saturday. The Braves will open the regional with a 10 a.m. match against Columbus East. Castle and Center Grove contest the other semifinal with the championship taking place at 7 p.m.
Between them, Center Grove (14), Castle (6) and Columbus East (2) have quite a bit more regional title hardware than the Braves do.
So the regional-winning tradition hasn’t been established by Terre Haute South at this point, but the Braves are confident they have the well-rounded team to write a different history come Saturday.
Actually, they were pretty confident about it long before the season began.
“We thought we’d be there last year and we came within penalty kicks of doing it,” South coach John Stephens said.
“We didn’t lose a game last year, by more than a goal other than our first game against Castle. Knowing that, and knowing they could play and be competitive in every game? We had really high expectations for ourselves. We thought we had a chance to win conference, sectional and go deeper in the season,” Stephens added.
South’s confidence starts with defense. Among the four schools in the regional field, the Braves have let in far fewer goals (nine) than any other school. Castle is the next-closest at 13 goals allowed.
This is a tribute to South’s collective defensive effort, one displayed in the 2-1 victory over Bloomington South in the Class 3A Bedford North Lawrence Sectional championship match.
The Braves absorbed shots – the Panthers had 19 of them – but very few of them were quality opportunities.
South’s back line of Eli Storey, Will Talens, Scottie Thurston and Isaac Hale made sure none of the Panthers got any space.
Credit on Saturday also went to Brock Barger, Landry Kimery, Grant Esper, Mason Ham and Gavin Henning who tracked back from midfield and the wing to make it even more difficult for Bloomington South. Goalkeeper Kade Kline has also been solid.
“You don’t hear me yelling from the sideline very often anymore yelling directions. They know what their roles are. I get to sit back and be a spectator sometimes and be amazed at what they do with the ball that I can’t take credit for,” Stephens said. “Our boys have so much confiidence
South balance also helps its cause. Twelve different Braves have scored goals this season, with three – Andres (12), Barger (10) and Ashton Hayne (7) – still being able to be target-men if they need to be.
“Our opportunities don’t come from me. They come from the whole team. We move well. The players move well off the ball. Anyone can score, we’re all lethal,” Andres said.
Stephens said that South’s multiple goal scorers is a good sign of the team’s balance in a different way – most of the Braves can play all over the field.
“We don’t really have a set position as far as left, right for our attackers and most of our players have learned to play multiple positions. Adam played center midfield last year and the year before that? He was my goalkeeper,” Stephens said. “Most of the starters are comfortable enough to where our back four could be our scorers.”
South’s challenge against defending regional champion Columbus East is to match the Olympians’ defense. The record of Columbus East (9-2-7) would indicate that they’re perfectly happy with grinding out matches – it also indicates that if South can take a lead? The Olympians can’t overwhelm them with goals. Columbus East’s seven draws are, by far, the most of any 3A regional participant.
Not that the Olympians can’t score. Christopher Quisenberry has 15 goals, 10 more than any of his teammates.
“I think we’ll match up well and I think it will be a defensive battle. They have seven ties because they keep the score close,” Stephens said.
If South moves on? They will get either a Castle (14-2-1) team featuring 29-goal scorer Jackson Mitchell or Center Grove (9-4-4), who had an odd year in which it beat Columbus East 5-1, but also lost to Bloomington South and drew Southport, two teams the Braves defeated.
Stephens stressed it’s hard to play the comparative score game with so many schools being affected by COVID-19 absences.
South also faces logistical challenges. An early game at Seymour isn’t ideal as it’s a long bus ride to the south central Indiana city requiring a very early morning departure.
Moreover, Barger and Hayne also punt and kick, respectively, for the Braves’ football team and they will both be active on Friday night.
No matter what scenario the Braves face on Saturday, Andres thinks they’re ready to write some new history.
“We know Columbus East is a very solid team. They’re going to be good competition and it will be a very good game,” Andres said.
n Important note – Seymour High School has indicated that it will clear the stands after the Terre Haute South-Columbus East match concludes, so fans will not be able to watch the Castle-Center Grove semifinal if they were in attendance for the first match.
Class 3A Seymour Regional
Saturday
Terre Haute South (11-5-2) vs. Columbus East (9-2-7), 10 a.m.
Castle (14-2-1) vs. Center Grove (9-4-4), approx. 30 mins. after conclusion of first match
Championship, 7 p.m.
