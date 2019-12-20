The last of 11 lead changes in a nonconference high school basketball game Friday night was the biggest one, coming at the start of a 9-0 third-quarter run that wound up lifting host Terre Haute South to a 62-54 win over South Vermillion.
The fiery Wildcats had led most of the time early, including an 18-7 advantage early in the second quarter.
South caught its visitors with a 10-2 run in the second quarter to take a 22-21 lead, and the game see-sawed from there until just past the midpoint of the crucial third period.
South Vermillion’s Brice Gilman, who led all scorers with 20 points, drove through the South press for a layup and a 38-36 lead with 3:25 left in that quarter, but South’s Brayden Turner hit a 3-pointer 10 seconds later. Then the Braves got three baskets in 15 seconds — steals by Brylan Aphalone to set up layups by Amariyae Wilson and Cordell Hanes, then a steal and layup by Daonta Wade.
“That was very important,” Aphalone said after the game. “[That spurt] brought up our intensity , , , we kept getting rebounds, boxing out and doing fundamental things.”
“We knew [the Braves] would turn their pressure up and turn their intensity up,” coach Shawn Nevill of the Wildcats said after the game, “and in the third quarter they went on a little run and we couldn’t recover.”
Although South also built an 11-point lead at 54-43 early in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats never gave up the battle. They got a 3-pointer from Gilman to cut the lead to seven; got the ball back and missed four shots in a row; then trimmed the lead to 55-50 on a basket by Jaxon Mullins.
But Aphalone found Turner for a basket, then scored himself after he missed the front end of a one-and-one but Hanes stole the defensive rebound from a Wildcat.
If it’s sounding like Aphalone was in the middle of every significant South stretch, he was.
That 10-2 run in the second quarter? Aphalone started it by twice driving through the South Vermillion defense, got a fast-break bucket after a blocked shot at the other end by Wade, and finished it off with another drive through traffic.
“The way those guys [the Wildcats] were playing, we had to change it up a little bit,” the sophomore said when asked about that second-quarter explosion.
“[The Wildcats] were playing with a lot of emotion,” South coach Maynard Lewis said, “but I thought our kids played with a lot of composure.”
“We did play hard,” Nevill acknowledged, “and I’m very proud of [the Wildcats’] effort . . . but the plan was to break [South’s] pressure, then make them play a little defense. We didn’t handle that part well, and when we got behind we rushed things. But it was a good game to play against that type of pressure.”
Aphalone’s impact was bigger than his statistics Friday, but he did lead the Braves with 12 points, while Turner and Hanes had 11 each and Wilson 10. Wade blocked three shots and shared the game leadership in rebounds with Wilson at six each.
There weren’t many rebounds. South Vermillon shot 52 percent in the first three quarters and South shot 64 percent after the first quarter.
“Balanced scoring; that’s what we want,” Lewis said as he scanned the scorebook after the game.
Sophomore Braden Allen complemented Gilman with 12 points, but Connor VanLannen never got untracked after early foul trouble and the Wildcats were playing without starting forward John Piper, injured late in Thursday’s practice.
“[Being without Piper was] huge,” Nevill said, “particularly because we didn’t have a couple of days to throw things together [with a new lineup].”
For coach Pickens — Funds were raised with T-shirt sales and other activities for Brian Pickens, a teacher and longtime assistant coach for the Braves in football and baseball, who is battling cancer.
“I’d like to thank the community for coming out to support coach Pickens,” Lewis said after the game. “He’s going to attack this thing; he’s always been a fighter. I hope we made him proud tonight.”
SOUTH VERMILLION (54) — VanLannen 1-6 2-2 5, Allen 5-7 1-2 12, Royal 1-3 0-0 2, Gilman 8-16 0-0 20, Mullins 2-5 1-2 5, Uselman 2-5 0-0 5, Crossley 0-0 0-0 0, Garzolini 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 21-45 FG, 4-6 FT, 54 TP.
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (62) — Aphalone 6-9 0-1 12, Reddy 1-2 0-0 2, Turner 4-8 1-2 11, Hanes 4-9 2-2 11, Thomas 1-3 3-4 6, Comer 2-3 0-0 4, Wilson 4-6 1-3 10, Wade 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 25-45 FG, 7-12 FT, 62 TP.
South Vermillion 16 11 14 13 — 54
Terre Haute South 7 18 23 14 — 62
3-point shooting — SV 8-20 (Gilman 4-9, Allen 1-2, Garzolini 1-2, VanLannen 1-3, Uselman 1-3, Mullins 0-1), THS 5-16 (Turner 2-6, Wilson 1-1, Hanes 1-3, Thomas 1-3, Wade 0-1, Aphalone 0-2). Total fouls — SV 16, THS 10. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — SV 17, THS 12. Rebounds — SV 24 (Allen 5, Royal 4, Uselman 4, VanLannen 3, Gilman 3, Mullins 2, Garzolini 2, Team 1), THS 27 (Wilson 6, Wade 6, Hanes 4, Comer 4, Turner 3, Thomas 2, Aphalone, Team 1). Assists — SV 10 (Gilman 4, VanLannen 2, Allen, Royal, Uselman, Crossley), THS 16 (Hanes 5, Thomas 4, Aphalone 3, Turner 3, Wilson). Steals — SV 7 (Gilman 4, VanLannen, Allen, Uselman), THS 8 (Aphalone 3, Turner 2, Wade 2, Hanes). Blocks — SV 0, THS 3 (Wade 3).
JV — Terre Haute South 53 (Andrece Miller 14, Tyler Vaughn 11, Amari Richardson 10), South Vermillion 38 (Lucas Uselman 17).
Next — Both teams play again today. Terre Haute South (3-4) plays at Evansville Memorial, junior varsity game at 3:30 p.m. EST, while South Vermillion (2-3) hosts Clay City.
