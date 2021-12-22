Columbus North and host Terre Haute South battled to a 13-13 tie in the cold-shooting first half of a Conference Indiana high school basketball game Wednesday.
But although the Braves shot a little better in the second half, the Bull Dogs shot a lot better, breaking the tie with an 8-2 run to open the third quarter and pulling away to a 39-28 win.
“A great defensive game,” coach Maynard Lewis of the Braves said afterward. “We weren’t shooting a good percentage of our 3-pointers, probably our worst of the year.
“If we’d hit a couple in a row, maybe the game changes,” Lewis added. “And we lost the 50-50 balls, and that was another key.”
The improved shooting by the visitors was largely due to the Bull Dogs having 6-foot-8 senior Sam King in the middle. King had nearly half his team’s production with game-high totals of 19 points and 13 rebounds, and his eight first-half points kept the Braves from being in charge.
South led 8-5 late in the first quarter, but King got two free throws and a basket to put Columbus ahead at the first stop. In the second period, when the teams combined to go 3 for 21 from the field, the Braves never got ahead but tied the score at 11 on a 3-pointer by Kyle Cottee and again at 13 on a basket by Zayvion Baker.
Luke Harmon of Columbus opened the third quarter with two free throws, and King drove the lane to put the visitors ahead by four. Amariyae Wilson scored on a drive, but Columbus scored twice. Baker got a three-point play to keep South within 21-18, but the Bull Dogs scored twice again and had a seven-point lead after three quarters.
Wilson opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer and it was still a 25-21 game.
Then King hit two free throws, missed a layup, wrestled the rebound of that shot away from the Braves for a three-point play, and now it was 30-21.
Columbus has shown all season that it’s comfortable at a slow tempo, and with injured Xsa’Zion Rowe not available to help Dontarious Alvarez in South’s halfcourt trap, the Braves had no way to speed the visitors up.
And with South shooting 28% from the field and 15% from 3-point range, a comeback was even harder to manufacture.
“You can tell [the Bull Dogs’] instinct defensively,” Lewis pointed out. “They really travel to the ball and close out well. They were able to take their strength and keep us from penetrating.”
Baker led South with nine points, while Amariyae Wilson added seven and Alvarez six. Alvarez and Parker Mahurin had five rebounds each and Amariyae Wilson had four assists.
“We’ll keep coming back,” Lewis promised. “We’ll learn from this and work that much harder.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.