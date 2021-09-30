Their experienced doubles teams got them off to a great start Thursday evening at Terre Haute North, and Terre Haute South’s Braves went on to a 4-1 win over Sullivan for their fourth consecutive tennis sectional championship.
The Golden Arrows gave the Braves trouble at the top of the lineup, with both Houston Ferree and Scott Fusco taking their South opponents to tiebreakers in their respective first sets.
But by the time those tiebreakers ended, the match was almost out of reach. After the South teams of Walker Forsythe-Jonathon Stadler and Carter Ellis-Andrew Swaby had both needed less than an hour for their wins, South freshman Vaishant Mannepalli clinched the match with a win at No. 3 singles before Ferree won at No. 1 singles for Sullivan — earning his own regional trip in individual tournament play, along with Terre Haute North’s Mark Hankins — and Connor Hatch earned South’s final point against Fusco.
“We knew we were going to have to fight a little harder,” Stadler said. “[Terre Haute] North [on Wednesday night] was the match we needed to win, and that gave us confidence to come into this strong.”
The Braves will enter regional play with an 11-11 record. Not the best mark a South team has ever taken there but, considering that this edition of the Braves began the season 2-9, an impressive feat nonetheless.
“I haven’t made too many lineup changes,” South coach Ethan Caldwell said when asked about his team’s resurgence. “I just let these guys grind it out against the tough competition they were facing, and find out for themselves what it took.
“Our No. 2 and No. 3 singles [Hatch and Mannepalli] really improved dramatically this year,” Caldwell continued. “One doubles [veterans Forsythe and Stadler] have been dominant all year, and I’m proud of two doubles [Ellis and Swaby] for how they’ve come along. They showed how much they wanted to win and how hard they can play.”
The Golden Arrows had their own obstacles to overcome during the season, coach Wes Kirk confirmed Thursday.
“We had an interesting year with personnel,” he said. “I think there were six matches where we were only able to field three spots [because of COVID-related issues]. The way we’ve come back from that, once we had a full lineup again, I’m really proud of them.”
Ferree’s advancement to the regional was gratifying, Kirk indicated.
“I’m very excited about that,” the coach said.
“Houston is a sophomore and his game keeps improving. He’s building a really complete game.”
Caldwell admitted Thursday that there were some matches early in the season that he’d love to play again, with his team playing at its current level. But with that level taken into consideration, it’s hard not to figure the Braves being the regional favorite — as usual.
“Hat’s off to South,” Kirk said. “They have a very strong team and a very deep team. I hope they have a great run.”
