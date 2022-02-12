Barely 12 hours after a thrilling high school basketball game a night earlier, Terre Haute South's Braves were on the bus to Perry Meridian for a Saturday afternoon contest and fell behind early.
That's not a recipe for success against a team coached by veteran Mark James, and the host Falcons gradually pulled away for a 54-28 win -- South's lowest point total of the season, after posting its highest total less than 24 hours before.
Perry Meridian isn't having an outstanding season, but is a team that can control tempo -- thus not one easy to come back against.
"[James] is a very disciplined coach," coach Maynard Lewis of the Braves said after Saturday's game. "[The Falcons are] going to execute their plays and make you defend for long possessions . . . and after a while they back-door you."
Both teams played deliberately, and South got the game's first basket -- after more than two minutes -- when Jude McCoskey scored inside. Perry Meridian then hit two 3-pointers in a row and South got out of its zone defense, then pulled within 6-5 on a rebound basket by T.J. Wilson and a free throw by Amariyae Wilson.
The Falcons probed until they found something that worked, and for the rest of the first half they found 6-foot-5 center Patrick Schott. Schott scored seven straight points to put the home team ahead 13-5 and was on his way to a 16-point first half.
The Braves still got back within 13-11 on two free throws by Amariyae Wilson and baskets by McCoskey and Zayvion Baker. It was a 17-13 game before the Falcons closed out the first half with a 7-1 run, Schott's 3-pointer at the buzzer giving Perry Meridian a 10-point halftime lead at 24-14.
Amariyae Wilson opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer and the Braves began pressing to try to speed the Falcons up. But the Braves didn't score often enough to set up their press, and it was 37-21 in favor of the home team after three quarters. In the fourth quarter the Braves extended their defense in the half court and those back doors were open, enabling the Falcons to shoot layups the rest of the way.
Schott finished with a game-high 22 points -- "We knew he was a force," Lewis said -- while Richard Dube didn't miss a shot and had 10 of his 14 points (three layups, four free throws) in the fourth quarter. Wes Vanek added 10 for the winners.
Amariyae Wilson had nine points and McCoskey and Baker eight each for the Braves. That left only three points, all by T.J. Wilson, while four of the Braves didn't score.
In an unfortunate bit of consistency, South scored just seven points in each quarter. And the pace of the game limited the Braves to just 27 field goal attempts.
"Hat's off to [the Falcons]. They had a great game plan and they played hard," Lewis said.
Lewis was asked if the short turnaround between games bothered his team, down to eight varsity players with Rylan Schneider now out with an injury, but the coach wasn't going there.
"We can't make excuses," Lewis said. "We've just got to find ways to win."
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (28) -- Cottee 0-4 0-0 0, McCoskey 3-5 2-4 8, T.J.Wilson 1-2 1-2 3, A.Wilson 2-7 3-4 9, Baker 4-6 0-0 8, Mahurin 0-1 0-0 0, Rowe 0-2 0-0 0, Shouse 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 10-27 FG, 6-10 FT, 28 TP.
PERRY MERIDIAN (54) -- McNabb 2-5 0-0 5, Vanek 4-7 0-0 10, Schott 9-13 3-3 22, Dube 5-5 4-4 14, Brinker 1-4 1-4 3, Bradbury 0-0 0-0 0, Gayheart 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-35 FG, 8-11 FT, 54 TP.
Terre Haute South=7=7=7=7=--=28
Perry Meridian=13=11=13=17=--=54
3-point shooting -- THS 2-10 (A.Wilson 2-4, Mahurin 0-1, Rowe 0-1, Cottee 0-2, Baker 0-2), PM 4-14 (Vanek 2-5, McNabb 1-3, Schott 1-4, Brinker 0-1, Gayheart 0-1). Total fouls -- THS 12, PM 9. Fouled out -- none. Technical foul -- Baker. Turnovers -- THS 10, PM 4. Rebounds -- THS 16 (McCoskey 4, T.J.Wilson 3, A.Wilson 2, Baker 2, Rowe, Shouse, Team 3), PM 22 (Schott 5). Assists -- THS 3 (Cottee, Baker, Mahurin), PM 20 (Brinker 6). Steals -- THS 1 (A.Wilson), PM 6 (Vanek 2, Schott 2). Blocks -- THS 2 (McCoskey, A.Wilson), PM 1 (Vanek).
JV -- Terre Haute South 51 (Treva Branch 17, Brady Wilson 13), Perry Meridian 43 (Brayden Jones 15, Parker Huntsman 10, Ryan Terrell 10), OT.
Next -- Terre Haute South (4-16) hosts Southport on Friday. Perry Meridian (7-12) hosts Decatur Central that night.
