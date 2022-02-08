Zayvion Baker had a game-high 20 points Tuesday night as Terre Haute South snapped a 12-game high school basketball losing streak with a 53-50 win at Class 2A No. 5-ranked Linton.
Although the Braves remain just 4-14 for the year, they've now knocked off to ranked teams, having beaten Barr-Reeve — on a last-second shot by Baker — back in November.
Kyle Cottee added 14 points and Amariyae Wilson 13 for the Braves, who hit seven of eight free throws in the fourth quarter to hold off the home team.
Linton had a 14-11 lead after a quarter, but South led 29-27 at halftime and 37-36 after three quarters.
Linton's Joey Hart scored 19 points for the Miners, his last basket giving him 1,002 points for his career in his junior season. Drew Smith added 11 for Linton.
Loogootee's Peyton Bledsoe, a good friend of Joey Hart's — both players were born on the same day, in fact — got his 1,000th point in a game against Bedford North Lawrence 20 minutes after Hart's milestone, coach Joey Hart of the Miners reported.
Coach Maynard Lewis' Braves will play host to West Vigo on Friday. Linton (16-3) plays Wednesday at White River Valley.
