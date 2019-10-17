Terre Haute South’s boys tennis program will be making its first appearance in the eight-team IHSAA state finals since 2010 this weekend as the Braves’ first — and possibly only opponent — will be No. 8-ranked Muster at noon today at Center Grove’s courts in Greenwood.
South, coached by Jami Patterson, is ranked sixth in the state.
A victory would put the Braves in the state semifinals Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. at Indianapolis North Central, against today’s North Central-Zionsville winner. North Central is ranked No. 5 and Zionsville is tied for 12th.
In today’s other bracket being played at Carmel, the No. 1-ranked Greyhounds will take on No. 11 Evansville Reitz and Westview will battle No. 3 Columbus North. The championship match is slated for 2 p.m. Saturday at Indianapolis North Central.
“The [South] boys are really excited about being in the final eight,” Patterson told the Tribune-Star. “They are all playing fantastic tennis right now. [No. 1 singles player] Cannan Sellers has a record of 25-2, with his only losses being to Sajin Smith and Petar Petrovic, two of the top players in the state. Our No. 2 doubles team of Aiden Fellows and Stephen Kallubhavi is 24-1, with its only loss to Munster. They are looking forward to a chance to avenge this loss on Friday.”
Patterson described Munster as “a very solid team.”
“We are aware of their players’ style of play and have been working on our game plans everyday at practice,” she mentioned.
“It feels amazing making it to state,” Fellows added. “And I can say that for the whole team. With it being my senior year, I’ve done some reflecting on past years. At first, I was playing tennis at Sarah Scott and not taking any sort of private lessons. Now, I am playing for potentially one of the best tennis teams that South has ever had. It is a real honor to see what all my hard work has done up until this point.
“It is an amazing feeling to actually see what my hard work has finally come to.”
Admission to the state finals is $5 per person per day.
State quarterfinals at Center Grove H.S.
Noon today
Munster vs. Terre Haute South
Singles — Canaan Sellers (11) Terre Haute South vs. Payton Specht (11) Munster; Matthew Roberts (11) Terre Haute South vs. Nikky Kondamuri (9) Munster; Caleb Morris (11) Terre Haute South vs. Daniel Sroka (9) Munster.
Doubles — Seth Gage (12)-Jacob Thacker (12) Terre Haute South vs. Charlie Morton (10)-Kathir Venkat (12) Munster; Aiden Fellows (12)-Stephen Kallubhavi (11) Terre Haute South vs. D.J. Fesko (12)-Joe Webster (12) Munster.
