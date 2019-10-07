History is not on the side of the high school boys tennis teams from Fountain Central, Southmont or even Northview the next few days.
Those three teams join sixth-ranked Terre Haute South at the Crawfordsville Regional today and Wednesday, and no team with "Terre Haute" at the beginning of its name has ever lost there.
A Terre Haute team has advanced to tennis semistate play for the last 19 years in a row, in fact, and that includes several years under the old alignment in which the Braves or North's Patriots had to go through Vincennes to get to Jasper instead of going through Crawfordsville to get to Center Grove.
North, incidentally, still has an 11-8 advantage in regional titles in those 19 years, but the Braves are gaining — and are overwhelming favorites to make it an 11-9 margin and 20 in a row by Wednesday evening.
South is 19-2 for the season. No. 1 player Canaan Sellers is fighting off illness but is expected to play and the rest of the Braves — singles players Matthew Roberts and Caleb Morris and the doubles teams of Sseth Gage-Jacob Thacker and Aiden Fellows-Stephen Kallubhavi — are ready for a 5 p.m. match today against Fountain Central.
"The boys are ready and looking forward to playing," coach Jami Patterson said earlier this week. "We're planning on having a good practice [Monday] and getting that regional title under our belt."
Fountain Central is 11-4, one of its losses a 5-0 decision against the Terre Haute North team the Braves beat 4-1 in last week's sectional championship match and 5-0 during the regular season.
Fountain Central also lost 3-2 to Southmont, the team that will challenge 18-2 Northview in today's other 5 p.m. semifinal. The Knights' lineup of Brevin Cooper, Tyler Hess, Franco Singulani and the doubles teams of Caleb Swearingen-Owen Tipton and Benjamin Goshen-Chase Nuckols should get them to Wednesday's championship match.
Despite Northview's glittering record, however, one of its two losses came to the Braves — by a 5-0 score.
Also playing this evening are Ethan Knott and Cade Moore, who scored North's point in the sectional championship match against the Braves at No. 1 doubles to qualify for more state tournament play. The North team plays Owen Valley today.
