Jasmine Kinzer wrapped up a pretty good day for herself and her Terre Haute South teammates with a walkoff three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning Monday, giving the host Braves a 14-3 win over Riverton Parke in nonconference high school softball.
It was a game that could have been closer than that, but one that few of the spectators were sorry to see end early. Sunshine was more than nullified by 40-degree temperatures and a wind-chill factor that's best left uncalculated.
And there was still a junior varsity game to follow.
The Panthers could have made some noise with three hits in the top of the first inning, but a baserunning adventure kept them from scoring.
The Braves had a baserunning faux pas of their own in the bottom of the first but Grace Kidwell still scored a run on a wild pitch after reaching base on a leadoff single, and Kinzer pitched a one-two-three second inning.
Then the game got away from the visitors.
Hits by Izzy Light and Carley Werremeyer and a sacrifice by Lexi Kinzer started the bottom of the second and set up an RBI single by Maddy Griswold. A walk to Kidwell loaded the bases, but the Panther defense got a force at the plate for the second out. Before the third out had been made, though, South scored five more runs on a three-run double by Peyton Simmons and a two-run double by Jasmine Kinzer.
"That was really where the momentum hit," first-year Riverton Parke coach Sarah Haltom said after the game. "[The Braves are] a good team, and we just didn't get 'em out."
That was the theme the rest of the game. Every South starter had at least one hit, seven of them had two, and the Braves didn't strike out at all.
"We've been waiting for that all year," South coach Jeff Biggs said of the offensive explosion. "I hope we figured something out tonight."
Four fourth-inning runs for the Braves — Lexi Kinzer had the two-run double this time — gave South an 11-1 lead and the possibility of ending the game by holding the Panthers scoreless in the fifth, but the visitors weren't finished.
Freshman Haylee Mathas, who might be 5-foot-4, clobbered a long homer to left-center to lead off the fifth, and a walk to Caeden Bennett preceded a run-scoring double by Bailey Duke — Duke's third hit and second RBI of the game.
"We've been trying to make [the Panthers] more disciplined [at the plate]," Haltom said. The shot by Haylee Mathas wasn't surprising at all, she added.
"She's small but mighty," Haltom said. "Our freshman class is really good."
In the bottom of the fifth, however, Simmons and Faith Thomas got back-to-back singles and Jasmine Kinzer wrapped up a five-RBI day by hitting the ball about the same place Mathas had.
"Jasmine threw the ball well, the defense played well," Biggs said, "so I hope our bats take off and give them some support."
Riverton Parke had four players unavailable, Haltom said, and South was without sophomore shortstop Marlee Loudermilk. "Precautionary reasons," Biggs said. "She'll be ready for Thursday [a Conference Indiana game at Bloomington South]."
RIVERTON PARKE (AB-R-H-RBI) — Leitgabel c 3-0-1-0, H.Mathas 2b-3b 2-2-1-1, Bennett p 3-1-2-0, Duke ss 3-0-3-2, Wright cf 3-0-0-0, Belcher 3b 3-0-0-0, Cash 2b 0-0-0-0, Montgomery 1b 3-0-0-0, K.Mathas lf-rf 2-0-1-0, Pharr lf-rf 1-0-0-0. Totals 23-3-8-3.
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (AB-R-H-RBI) — Kidwell cf 2-2-2-1, McVey lf 4-1-1-0, Simmons 2b 3-2-2-3, Thomas c 3-3-2-0, J.Kinzer p 4-2-2-5, Light 3b 2-2-2-1, Werremeyer 1b 3-0-1-0, L.Kinzer ss 2-1-2-2, Griswold rf 3-1-2-1. Totals 26-14-16-13.
Riverton Parke=001=02=—=3
Terre Haute South=160=43=—=14
No outs when 10-run lead achieved.
E — K.Mathas, Light. DP — RP 1. LOB — RP 7, THS 6. 2B — Simmons, J.Kinzer, K.Mathas, L.Kinzer, Duke. HR — H.Mathas, J.Kinzer. SB — Leitgabel, Griswold, McVey. SH — L.Kinzer, Kidwell.
Riverton Parke=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Bennett (L)=4=16=14=12=4=0
Terre Haute South=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
J.Kinzer (W)=5=8=3=2=2=5
WP — Bennett 7. T — 1:22.
Next — Terre Haute South (7-7) plays Thursday at Bloomington South. Riverton Parke (5-4) is at Clay City on Tuesday.
