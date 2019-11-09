Terre Haute South High School's girls basketball team captured its first win under new coach Will Staal on Saturday evening, beating Crispus Attucks at home 60-19.
"The chemistry is coming together with the girls and it was good to see them play better,” Staal said. “We have some things that we need to fix all-around, but anytime that you can get a win you take it and learn from it.”
South found its footing in the contest quickly as junior Zayda Hatfield scored eight of the team’s first 10 points in the opening quarter. Despite the initial success offensively, the Braves trailed the Tigers 12-10 through eight minutes after a 7-0 Crispus Attucks run. Hatfield paced the team with 22 points, eight rebounds and six steals for the game.
“We are playing good as a team and this group wants to win,” Hatfield said. “I don’t think that a lot of people believe in us, but we can pull something off this season.”
South reclaimed a 16-12 lead in the second quarter with a pair of 3-point shots from junior Ally Pepperworth and Hatfield. The baskets flipped the momentum for the Braves, turning the 6-0 run into a 20-0 showing in the quarter.
South entered halftime with a 30-12 lead, having accumulated 15 points and eight rebounds from Hatfield and six points from junior Kiersten Padgett.
Crispus Attucks was unable to slow the high-tempo offense of the Braves through the second half, giving up 20 points in the third quarter while scoring only two. After three quarters of play, host South led 50-14.
The Braves eased up on the accelerator offensively in the final quarter with 10 points. Crispus Attucks managed to put a handful of shots through the net for five points as South captured its first win of the season.
South led the Tigers in nearly every category, including rebounds (44-30) and steals (14-2), while also shooting 39 percent from the field to Crispus Attucks’ 16 percent.
Apart from Hatfield, the Braves were led by Padgett with 13 points and 12 rebounds, while sophomore Paige Baldwin had seven points and nine rebounds.
