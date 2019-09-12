Regardless of records, past history, rankings or anything about the location and the weather in which it’s taking place, rivalries bring something out of competitors that a normal game or match simply doesn’t.
And the Terre Haute North-Terre Haute South boys high school tennis rivalry is no different.
On Thursday evening, the crosstown foes battled head-to-head in front of a packed house full of family and friends, which automatically ramped up the emotions, which were seen from both sides but by South senior Jake Thacker in particular.
Thacker, who plays alongside Seth Gage at No. 1 doubles for the Braves, was often overheard giving shouts of ‘Let’s go!’ or pumping up his teammates that were locked into other matches.
The tactic seemed to enhance his, along with his teammates’ play, which led to No. 4-ranked South’s 4-1 victory over North, its 10th in the teams' last 11 meetings.
“It’s the rivalry. No one shows up like this for any other match, so we’ve got to perform,” Thacker said.
Thacker and Gage battled back to win over North’s Ethan Knott and Cade Moore by scores of 6-4, 6-1 that clinched the Braves' victory.
Thacker was one of a handful of South seniors honored before the match, so coming up with the decisive third point meant a little extra Thursday.
“It feels pretty good because I get to go home and sleep and know I helped push the team forward and helped contribute to the win,” Thacker said.
Terre Haute South coach Jami Patterson said Thacker and Gage had struggled a bit as of late, so seeing them come from behind in the first set to win might be just what they needed to get things back on track.
“What we’ve really been working hard on is the No. 1 doubles team. They’re a good doubles team, but they’ve been having trouble lately. They played perfect tennis tonight. I was so impressed,” Patterson said of Thacker and Gage’s play.
Prior to South claiming a point at No. 1 doubles, two of its three singles players wrapped up quick wins.
Canaan Sellers defeated North’s Peter Christ in straight sets 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles to open the night. It was a scene Patterson had seen play out several times over the course of the season.
“To have Canaan Sellers, who pretty much starts [us] off every match 1-0, it gives everybody confidence,” Patterson said.
Caleb Morris followed it up with his own straight set victory at No. 3 singles, winning 6-0, 6-0 over North’s James Rogge.
“He’s just playing fantastic for a No. 3 player. It’s so impressive,” said Patterson of Moore.
Aiden Fellows and Stephen Kallubhavi, at No. 2 doubles for South, fell behind early, just as the No. 1 doubles did, but the pair grinded through the adversity that presented itself to defeat North’s Camden Harden and Ethan Grayless 6-3, 6-3.
“We can always count on our No. 2 doubles. They know how to play the game and they’re always there for us,” Patterson said of Fellows and Kallubhavi.
The lone question was whether or not the Braves would sweep the match.
It took awhile for it to be answered, as North’s Jae-Won Jung and South’s Walker Forsythe, who was elevated into the No. 2 singles slot after Matthew Roberts came down with an illness Tuesday, went back and forth throughout the first two games, splitting them and forcing a winner-take-all tiebreaker.
Jung outlasted Forsythe in the scorching hot heat to earn the win and give the Patriots their lone point.
“It wasn’t their usual No. 2 singles player, so he had to adjust. He still stayed aggressive, even though he wasn’t playing the person he was planning on playing, but I think he pushed through it,” Terre Haute North coach Anna Collett said of Jung.
Once the final point was made and the two shook hands, the Braves came out on the court to embrace Forsythe, showing their appreciation for the effort he gave before huddling up and celebrating their win.
“I’m really happy with the effort. These boys have been working really hard,” Patterson said.
Terre Haute South 4, Terre Haute North 1
Singles — Canaan Sellers (THS) def. Peter Christ 6-0, 6-1; Jae-Won Jung (THN) def. Walker Forsythe (THS) 5-7, 6-3, 10-7; Caleb Morris (THS) def. James Rogge (THN) 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Jake Thacker-Seth Gage (THS) def. Ethan Knott-Cade Moore (THN) 6-4, 6-1; Aiden Fellows-Stephen Kallubhavi (THS) def. Camden Harden-Ethan Grayless (THN) 6-3, 6-3.
Next — Both teams host invitationals Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.